Bandon High School stadium lights
The Bandon School District stadium was lighted on Friday, April 17, at 8:20 (20:20) for 20 minutes in honor of this year's Class of 2020 whose senior year was cut short due go the COVID-19 pandemic. The lights were turned on every Friday at the same time until the day before graduation.

 Amy Moss Strong, Bandon Western World

Traylyn Arana — Chemeketa Community College - Paramedic: Dew Valley Club Scholarship $1,000; Francis and Alice Stadelman Revocable Living Trust Tuition Scholarship $2,500; Bandon Education Foundation: Vocational Scholarship $1,000.

Hannah Blackard — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Social Services: Marsha Felton Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Bill Magness Scholarship $1,000, renewable; Francis and Alice Stadelman Revocable Living Trust Tuition Scholarship $2,500; American Red Cross Scholarship $250; Bandon Education Foundation: Scholarship sponsored by Herbal Choices $2,000.

Kianna Brookshier — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Nursing: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $2,000 renewable 4-years; Bill Magness Scholarship $1,000, renewable; Dorothy Zaddach Fetterman Nursing Scholarship $500; Bandon Education Foundation: Scholarship sponsored by Herbal Choices $5,000.

Abigail Carman — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Nursing.

Remi Curniski — Moving to Canada.

Isaac Cutler — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Undecided: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $1,000, renewable 4-years; Southwestern Oregon Community College- 2-year tuition waiver worth $4,455.

Autumn Davis — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Screenwriting/Filmmaking: Caryll Mudd Sprague: Outstanding Senior in the Creative Arts $3,500; Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $2,000 renewable 4-years.

Carley Deslauriers — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Linguistics.

Aero Franklin — Western Oregon University - Criminal Justice/ Military Science: Coquille Valley Elks Most Valuable Student $3,000; Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $2,000 renewable 4-years; Norman F. Sprague Jr. scholarship in Computers, Science and Math $3,000; Bandon by the Sea Rotary Club Vocational Scholarship $1,500; Prefontaine Foundation Scholarship $2,000; United States Army ROTC 3-year scholarship $80,000 3 years; Western Oregon University Campus Visit Scholarship $1,000.

Braydon Freitag University of Dubuque - Business: Coquille Valley Elks Most Valuable Student $2,000; Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $1,000 renewable 4-years; Bill Magness Scholarship $1,000, renewable; Eileen M. Fetterman Compassion and Kindness Scholarship $500.

Caleb Freitag — Undecided - Lineman.

William Freitag — U.S. Air Force - Firefighting.

Jacob Garcia — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Psychology/Counseling: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $1,000 renewable 4-years; Reese Family Scholarship $1,000.

Katreena Garrett — Adult Transition Program - will take some art classes at SWOCC and focus on selling her personal artwork.

Kaitlyn Hardisty — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Dental Assisting: Marsha Felton Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Reese Family Scholarship $500; Dyer Vocational Scholarship $1,000.

Kyla Harris — Boise State University Pre-Med (Cardiology): Bill Magness Scholarship $1,000, renewable; Southwestern Oregon Community College- 2 year tuition waiver worth $4,455; Bandon Lions Club Scholarship $1,000.

Allison Hennick — Oregon State University - Kinesiology: Coquille Valley Elks Most Valuable Student $1,800; Alda Lowe Day Scholarship for the outstanding senior in humanities $3,500; First Community Credit Union Scholarship $3,000; Southwestern Oregon Community College - 2 year tuition waiver worth $4,455, 2 years; Bandon by the Sea Rotary Academic Scholarship $1,000; Bandon Education Foundation Academic Scholarship $2,000; American Red Cross Scholarship $250.

Jade Herrin — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Social Services: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $1,000, renewable 4-years; Bill Magness Scholarship $1,000, renewable.

Veronica Himmelrick — Enter Workforce.

Maggie Keller — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Nursing: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $2,000, renewable 4-years; Bill Magness Scholarship $1,000, renewable; University Women of Bandon Scholarship $600.

Kristin Kirchgesler — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Education: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $1,000, renewable 4-years; Harvey S. Mudd Scholarship in Engineering and Mathematics $3,500; Southwestern Oregon Community College - 2 year tuition waiver worth $4,455.

Jarrett Kistner — Enter Workforce - Heavy Equipment Operation.

Rylee Kreutzer — United States Army - Dental Hygiene.

Kylie Lakey — Lane Community College - Massage Therapy: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $1,000, renewable 4-years; Dyer Vocational Scholarship $1,000.

Cheyenne Larson

Samantha Marsh — Oregon State University - Environmental Sciences: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $2,000, renewable 4-years; Ford Family Foundation Scholarship $25,000 per year, renewable 4-years; Oregon Coast Anglers Scholarship $1,000, renewable; Norman F. Sprague Scholarship in Health, Science and Environmental Awareness $3,500; University Women of Bandon Scholarship $600.

Naomi Martin — University of Oregon - Biology: Univeristy of Oregon Pathway Grant (Tuition & Fee waiver) $13,857, renewable 4-years; Southwestern Oregon Community College - 2 year tuition waiver worth $4,455; Coquille Valley Elks Most Valuable Student $2,500; Coos Curry Electric Cooperative Scholarship $1,000; Westwind Medical Scholarship Award $5,000;  Shorty Dow Vocational Scholarship $2,000, renewable 4-years; Bill Magness Scholarship $1,000, renewable; Spirit of Aloha Scholarship in memory of Johnna Hickox $1,000; Bandon Booster Club: Jan Freitag Memorial Scholarship $2,000; Bandon by the Sea Rotary Academic Scholarship $1,000.

Eduardo Medeiros — Return to Brazil.

Amelia Russell — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Architecture: Mildred Esterbrook Mudd Scholarship for the Outstanding Senior in Music $3,500; Bandon Education Foundation: Scholarship sponsored by Herbal Choices $5,000.

Kyle Sabin — Enter Workforce Elementary - Aid.

David Sherman — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Education: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $2,000, renewable 4-years.

Coby Smith — Heavy Equipment Operating School - Equipment Operation: Tom Dyer Memorial Vocational Scholarship $1,000; VFW Frank C. High, Medal of Honor Post #3440 Scholarship Auxiliary #3440 Scholarship $700.

Jazmine Smith — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Dental Assisting.

Kirsten Smith — Enter Workforce - Insurance Agent.

Shannon Smith — Western Oregon University - Dental Hygiene: Reese Family Scholarship $1,000; Bill Magness Scholarship $1,000, renewable; Western Oregon University Campus Visit Scholarship $1,000.

Elissa Steece — Enter Workforce - Unknown: Southwestern Oregon Community College - 2 year tuition waiver worth $4,455.

Ashley Strain — Pacific University - Accounting/Business: Coquille Valley Elks Most Valuable Student $2,000; Pacific University Trustee Scholarship $15,000, renewable 4-years; Pacific University Senior Preview Day Scholarship $1,000; Pacific University: Pacific Grant $8,900, renewable 4-years; Pacific University Campus Resident Scholarship $3,000, renewable 4-years; Miss Coos County Runner-Up Scholarship $1,500; Miss Coos County Participation Award $250; Miss Coos County: Build your own scholarship award $1,950; Steve Underdown Memorial Scholarship $250; Oregon State University: Finley Academic Excellence Scholarship $2,000, renewable 4-years; Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau $1,500; Bandon Education Foundation Academic Scholarship $2,000; Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $1,000, renewable 4-years; Bill Magness Scholarship $1,000, renewable; John M. Fetterman Outdoorsman Scholarship $500; Bandon by the Sea Rotary Academic Scholarship $1,000; American Red Cross Scholarship $250.

Hope Swan

Jessica Tittle — Arizona State University - Pre-Med (Primary Care Physician): New American University $12,000, renewable 4-years; Bandon Community Academic Scholarship: Valedictorian $2,500, renewable 4-years; Coos Curry Electric: Luck of the Draw Scholarship $1,000; Southwestern Oregon Community College - 2 year tuition waiver worth $4,455; Bill Magness Scholarship $1,000, renewable.

Nadina Tugui 

Nathan Vineyard

Hannah Wayne — Walla Walla University - Elementary Education: Walla Walla University Foundation Scholarship $10,250, renewable 4-years; Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $1,000, renewable 4-years; Bill Magness Scholarship $1,000, renewable.

Michael Wegner — Southwestern Oregon Community College - Art/Music: Bill Magness Scholarship $1,000.

Becky Yu — Bryn Mawr College - Political Science/Pre-Law: College Board Scholarship $1,000; Principal Gaye Knapp Character Scholarship $1,000; Bandon Community Academic Scholarship: Salutatorian $1,500, renewable 4-years; Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Scholarship $1,000, renewable 4-years; Southwestern Oregon Community College - 2 year tuition waiver worth $4,455; Bandon Lions Club Scholarship $1,000; Dr. Nina Dominy Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Bandon by the Sea Rotary Academic Scholarship $1,500; William Arnot Day Scholarship for the Outstanding Senior in Speech and Communications $3,500; Bandon Education Foundation Academic Scholarship $2,000; 4-H Scholarship $1,000.

Oregon Promise Grant: 27 of the BHS graduates quality for 2 year tuition support via the Oregon Promise Grant. That is a value of up to $4001 per year, per student for a total of $108,027 over 2 years.

