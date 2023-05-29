A group of talented young students in Bandon High School’s band captured the highest score in their division at the State Championships at Oregon State University.
For their main performance, the Bandon High School played three songs. The first selection they played is Three Celtic Dances by Brian Balmages, which is basically three songs in one.
“One is really-fast and upbeat, and the second is a slow lyrical dance, and then you have a jig at the end,” Bandon High School band director Dave Weston said.
The second piece the Bandon High School students performed is Autumn Light by Randall Standridge.
“It’s lyrical – meaning it’s slow with lots of chords and lots of beautiful moments,” the band director said.
The final song the Bandon High School Band performed is Foundry by John Mackey, which Weston describes as “in-your-face” with a lot of percussion and things going on all at once.
Bandon’s band has been to the state championships every year since 2014. This year what put them over the top was their ability to read and play music that they had never seen before, said Weston.
A lesser-known part of the state competition comes after students perform. They are presented with sheet music for a song they are not familiar with, and are scored with how well they are able to play the song. The Bandon High School students scored 53 out of 60 at this part of the competition – and it brought them into first place overall.
“They just nailed that to no end,” Weston said.
Bandon is known for having students who excel in band and playing their instruments. A big reason for this is because Weston starts working with students when they are as young as fifth-grade. So in a way, they grow up learning playing music with him.
“All of my band students this year I’ve had since they were in fifth grade. So we have been together for eight years,” Weston said.
The Bandon High School Tigers took home the division 2A win on Friday, May 12 at the Oregon State University LaSells Center.
