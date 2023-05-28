Newly installed displays at Bandon’s City Park are encouraging visitors to read and walk their way through nature.
The community is invited to celebrate the StoryWalk at the park across from the library with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 3.
Storywalks are an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors. Pages of a children’s book, or other reading material, are placed inside displays that have been installed along the path.
“It really started with supporting literacy and getting people outside and moving,” said Christine Kingsbury, Bandon Public Library director.
StoryWalk® was created by Anne Ferguson in Montpelier, Vermont. During the pandemic a lot of libraries started incorporating them because it was something you could do outside. StoryWalks are now located in all 50 states and are an incredibly popular way to make reading fun.
The local displays were purchased and installed through a partnership between the Bandon Library, the City of Bandon and the Friends of Bandon Parks and Recreation.
Library Director Kingsbury said the first time she drove up to the library – in fact, for the interview for her current job position – she immediately thought it would be a wonderful spot for a StoryWalk.
“I was thrilled to find support right away from Dana Nichols with the City of Bandon and Christine Hall of the Friends of Bandon Parks and Recreation to help implement the project,” the librarian said.
The first story walk will be opening on June 3. It is an all-ages display created by Christine Hall in collaboration with several other community groups and features local culture, insects and native plants.
Visitors can keep coming back to the StoryWalk because the displays can be switched out. Kingsbury said she anticipates a new story coming to the displays about every 8 weeks.
“There are so many things you can do with a StoryWalk,” she said.
In addition to displaying stories from Children’s books, you can also showcase local history, cultural celebrations, health, nature and science.
“We hope people enjoy reading, walking and learning at Bandon City Park,” Kingsbury said.
For more information about the StoryWalk ribbon cutting ceremony on June 3 contact the library at 541-347-3221.
