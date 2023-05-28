Library Director Christine Kingsbury

Library Director Christine Kingsbury stands next to one of the new StoryWalk displays coming to Bandon’s City Park.

 Photo by Bree Laughlin

Newly installed displays at Bandon’s City Park are encouraging visitors to read and walk their way through nature.

The community is invited to celebrate the StoryWalk at the park across from the library with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 3.

