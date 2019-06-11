BANDON - The Bandon School District will once again provide lunches with its Free Summer Lunch program.
Starting Monday, June 17, and running through Friday, Aug. 9, lunches will be served from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday in the parking lot of Bandon City Park, 1217 11th St. SW. Look for the yellow school bus.
Anyone between the ages of 1-18 can eat for free. Non-resident children are welcome too. No to-go lunches will be available.
For more information, call Sharon Haga at 541-347-4412 or email sharonh@bandon.k12.or.us.