BANDON — Bandon Rural Fire Protection District volunteers and employees were honored at the district's annual awards dinner on Feb. 29.
Tom Williams was honored for five years of service.
James Balkema was honored for 10 years of service.
Nick Siewell was honored for 20 years of service.
Ron Elliott was honored for 50 years of service (Note: Elliott has also volunteered with the annual Bandon fireworks display for 50 years and has run the sideline chains at Bandon High School football games for 50 years.
Larry Sabin was honored for serving for 50 years as a Director on the BRFD Board of Directors.
Rick Kilcoyne was honored as 2019 Firefighter of the Year.
Layne Converse was honored as 2019 Rookie of the Year. Converse is a 17-year-old senior at Pacific High School. He began volunteering in the Junior Firefighter Program with the Sixes Rural Fire Department in spring 2019. After his family moved to Bandon in late summer 2019, Converse was accepted for volunteer service at the Bandon Rural Fire Department.
"Bandon doesn't have a junior program, so taking Layne on was a decision not taken lightly," said his mother Canada. "Layne quickly demonstrated his commitment to community service and has been recognized for his contributions. His participation with Bandon Fire takes high priority and is his favorite activity."
"These are just a sampling of the dedication found in this group of men who faithfully protect our community," said BRFD Chaplain Tom Hutton. "We need to keep them in our prayers."
