BANDON - Bandon Rural Fire District’s volunteer firefighters were recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteers of the Month at the June 3 Bandon City Council meeting.
GBA presents this award monthly to the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in.
Jim McDowell and Ron Elliott accepted the plaque recognizing the award on behalf of the firefighters. The Greater Bandon Association and City officials will visit the district later this month to share the award with all of the available volunteers.
Perhaps it was the start of the fire season that led to some many nominations for this group. The Bandon Rural Fire District provides fire protection and emergency response services to the Bandon community. They also offer fire and emergency preparedness resources and educational resources. They have only two paid staff, including the Chief.
The 25 firefighters for the Bandon Rural Fire District are all volunteers. They volunteered 1,996 hours in 2018, and many have been volunteering for quite a few years. Ron Elliot, who was on hand to accept the award for the fire fighters, is nearing his 50th year as a volunteer there.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the May award should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on June 21.