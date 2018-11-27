BANDON - The holidays are officially underway. The annual Thanksgiving Community Meal was a success, according to organizers. Despite the strong winds and heavy rains, more than 450 meals were served, with more than 100 delivered to homebound residents.
Eric and Colleen Wiesel have organized the meals for several years, with the help of many volunteers and donations from the community. They also organize the Christmas Holiday Meal on Dec. 25.
The Greater Bandon Association's Night of 10,000 Lights drew hundreds of people into town during a break from the rain and wind on Saturday afternoon as part of the annual nationwide Small Business Saturday campaign.
Residents and visitors alike took part in the Wine/Nog Walk, browsed in local shops and restaurants and children visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Washed Ashore and enjoyed cookies donated by local businesses. Dozens of volunteers were involved in making the day a success (see letter on page A4).
At 5:30 p.m., Miss Oregon USA Toneata Morgan, and 2018 Cranberry Queen Kortney Ferreri did a countdown at the Visitor Center parking lot to light the new live Christmas Tree decorated for the holidays.
Thursday's rain resulted in some flooding in Old Town due to clogged drains, but the shops affected, particularly The Sassy Seagull, owned by Karen Richmond, were clean and dry and full of shoppers on Saturday.
Some shop owners reported lots of browsers but no huge sales. The Raven, located in the Old Town Mall building, offered cider, snacks and wine, and gave out more than 150 gifts for children, provided by owner Danielle Benjamin.
"Black Friday was a flop for us but then I really wasn't expecting anything," Benjamin said. "Saturday was insane in the front for our toy giveaway. Santa and the elves passed out 150-plus wrapped Christmas toys, not to mention two more huge bags filled with toys. We had so much fun with the gifts, cookies, cider, wine and nosh."
The owner of Bread and Wine and The Hickory Club in Old Town, said the Wine Walk drew lots of people into her shop to sample this year's Beaujolais Nouveau and mulled wine, with people asking for the recipe and purchasing wine.
"Harv (Schubothe) has done a good job with the Wine Walk," the shop owner said. "As far as I understand, the event is meant to get folks to visit or revisit again the shops and businesses in Old Town. Well it worked for me on Saturday, big time! I was surprised to meet so many new residents to Bandon too. I was inspired, actually."
Cranberry Sweets gave out prizes to the first 200 customers and awarded gifts throughout the day with special trivia and spin-the-wheel contests. Other shops had specials and at least one sidewalk sale. WinterRiver Books drew a crowd with a book signing by resident Timothy Zahn, author of authorized Star Wars novels. Second Street Gallery provided live music with former owner Candace Kreitlow on harp and Destyni Fuller singing and playing guitar. John Gretzinger, a familiar busker, played guitar and sang outside of the former Lloyd's building, adding to the festivities. The South Coast Community Choir performed prior to the tree lighting next to the Visitor Center.
The festivities are just beginning. This Saturday is the Bandon Library Friends' Holiday Book Sale at the library. Next Saturday, Dec. 8, will be the annual GBA Holiday Light Parade in Old Town, with another Wine/Cider/Nog Walk planned and some shops will stay open late. There will also be a Holiday Craft Faire to benefit Coastal Harvest at The Barn. The Old Town Marketplace farmers and artisans market will be open on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 15.
Bandon businesses encourage residents to shop local this holiday season.