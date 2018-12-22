Try 1 month for 99¢
100 Strong Bandon donates to Bandon Feeds the Hungry
Bandon Feeds the Hungry was the recipient of the last 100 Strong Bandon donations totaling $3,562.11. All of the money will go directly to the five nonproft food assistance programs in Bandon. The photo was taken at the site of both the Senior Meals and the Everyone At Table programs. From left, MaryAnn Soukup of 100 Strong Bandon, Laurie Bowman of Restoration Worship Center Food Pantry, Christine Roberts of Coastal Harvest, Larry Roberts of Good Neighbors, Amy Moss Strong Bandon Feeds the Hungry president, and Julie Miller of 100 Strong Bandon. 

 Autumn Moss-Strong

BANDON - At their November meeting, the members of 100 Strong Bandon selected Bandon Feeds the Hungry as its charity for the quarter and collected of $3,562.11 in donations. 100 Strong Bandon is a women’s giving circle that supports local charities. Quarterly, the members meet, select a 501(c)(3) charity that benefits Bandon area residents and make a tax-deductible donation of $50 or more directly to that charity, all within a one-hour meeting.

Bandon Feeds the Hungry is an umbrella agency that holds an annual fundraiser benefiting five organizations – all are 501(c)(3)s – that have banded together to address the needs of the hungry in our area:

• Coastal Harvest 

• EAT (Everyone at the Table)

• Good Neighbors Food Bank

• Restoration Worship Center Food Pantry

• Senior Nutrition Program

All of the money donated to Bandon Feeds the Hungry goes directly to those organizations and is split evenly between them. 

There is no membership fee to join 100 Strong Bandon, and all funds raised go directly to charity. The goal is to reach 100-plus members. Current membership is approximately 60. The group is open to women 18 years and older living in the Bandon area. Guests are welcome to attend; however, to nominate a charity or to vote, you must be a member. To find out more about the 100 Strong Bandon, go to www.bandon.com/100-strong or simply come to a meeting.

The next meeting of 100 Strong Bandon will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Meetings are held in the first floor lounge at Lord Bennett’s, 1695 Beach Loop Drive SW. The doors will open at 5 p.m., with the meeting scheduled 5:30-6:30 p.m.

