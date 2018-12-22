BANDON - At their November meeting, the members of 100 Strong Bandon selected Bandon Feeds the Hungry as its charity for the quarter and collected of $3,562.11 in donations. 100 Strong Bandon is a women’s giving circle that supports local charities. Quarterly, the members meet, select a 501(c)(3) charity that benefits Bandon area residents and make a tax-deductible donation of $50 or more directly to that charity, all within a one-hour meeting.
Bandon Feeds the Hungry is an umbrella agency that holds an annual fundraiser benefiting five organizations – all are 501(c)(3)s – that have banded together to address the needs of the hungry in our area:
• Coastal Harvest
• EAT (Everyone at the Table)
• Good Neighbors Food Bank
• Restoration Worship Center Food Pantry
• Senior Nutrition Program
All of the money donated to Bandon Feeds the Hungry goes directly to those organizations and is split evenly between them.
There is no membership fee to join 100 Strong Bandon, and all funds raised go directly to charity. The goal is to reach 100-plus members. Current membership is approximately 60. The group is open to women 18 years and older living in the Bandon area. Guests are welcome to attend; however, to nominate a charity or to vote, you must be a member. To find out more about the 100 Strong Bandon, go to www.bandon.com/100-strong or simply come to a meeting.
The next meeting of 100 Strong Bandon will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Meetings are held in the first floor lounge at Lord Bennett’s, 1695 Beach Loop Drive SW. The doors will open at 5 p.m., with the meeting scheduled 5:30-6:30 p.m.