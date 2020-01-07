BANDON – At the Nov. 20 meeting of 100 Strong Bandon, members selected the Bandon Educational Foundation, presented by Anne Goddard, as their charity for this quarter. A check for $3,335 was presented on Dec. 20 at Bandon High School.
The Bandon Educational Foundation brings together the passion, vision and resources of the local community in the unity of purpose of providing Bandon kids with quality education, opportunities for the future, and a safe and nurturing learning environment.
The community’s support is critical to the Bandon Education Foundations efforts to: Fund scholarships for Bandon graduates: traditional and tech; bring quality drug and bullying prevention education to Bandon schools; support career and technical programs in the classroom; improve the arts offerings of Bandon School District; and maintain and improve the community of Bandon’s learning facilities.
For more information: https://bandoneducationalfoundation.org/
You have free articles remaining.
100 Strong Bandon is a women’s giving circle. Quarterly, on the third Wednesday of February, May, August and November, the members meet, select a 501(c)(3) charity that benefits Bandon area residents and make a tax-deductible donation of $50 or more directly to that charity. In addition, the charity selected by the group in the prior quarter presents a report on how they used the funds and thanks the donors.
Founders Miller and MaryAnn Soukup are excited about the impact of these funds within the community and the idea of neighbors helping neighbors in this simple set-up. The charities previously selected are Bandon Feeds the Hungry, Bandon Community Preschool, New Artists Productions, Leading Adventures for Fosterkids, Kids’ HOPE Center, South Coast Hospice, Bandon Animal Rescue, St. John's Medical Equipment Loan Closet and Bandon Educational Foundation.
There is no membership fee to join 100 Strong Bandon, and all funds raised go directly to charity. The goal is to reach 100-plus members. Current membership is approximately 60. The group is open to women 18 years and older living in the Bandon area. Guests are welcome to attend. However, to nominate a charity or to vote, they must be a member. To sign up, go to http://bandon.com/100-strong-bandon-signup/ and complete the membership application.
To find out more about the group, go to www.bandon.com/100-strong or come to the Feb. 19 meeting at Lord Bennett's lounge from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.