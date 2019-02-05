BANDON - On Jan. 22, Start Making A Reader Today leadership announced a new partnership with Bandon Dunes Golf Resort to support local children as they learn to read.
Bandon Dunes has joined SMART as a school sponsor at Ocean Crest Elementary School in Bandon, providing the funds to ensure that 47 children who participate in the program can benefit from weekly, one-on-one reading support and books to keep.
To learn more about sponsoring a local SMART program, contact Cheryl Brown at 541-266-7476.