Bandon Dunes partners with SMART

From left: Dr. Elizabeth Hewitt, SMART site coordinator at Ocean Crest Elementary School in Bandon and SMART South Coast Volunteer of the Year, LeeAnn Remy, Bandon Dunes community relations director, Becky Armistead, Ocean Crest Elementary principal, and Cheryl Brown, SMART South Coast area manager.

 Contributed photo

BANDON - On Jan. 22, Start Making A Reader Today leadership announced a new partnership with Bandon Dunes Golf Resort to support local children as they learn to read.

Bandon Dunes has joined SMART as a school sponsor at Ocean Crest Elementary School in Bandon, providing the funds to ensure that 47 children who participate in the program can benefit from weekly, one-on-one reading support and books to keep.

To learn more about sponsoring a local SMART program, contact Cheryl Brown at 541-266-7476.

Bandon Western World Editor