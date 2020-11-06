BANDON — Sheep Ranch, the new course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, joined the resort’s other four courses in being honored on Golf.com’s list of America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses.
It’s the first honor for the course that opened June 1 and makes Sheep Ranch the only course that opened this year to be honored on the list.
Various golf publications publish top lists including best modern courses, best public courses, best resort courses and best overall courses. The new list is the latter, and gives the resort five of the top 80 courses in the country according to Golf Digest.
Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey, often considered the best course in the country, is No. 1 on the list, followed by Cypress Point Club on the Monterey Peninsula in California, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York, the National Golf Links of America in New York and Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Augusta National, which hosts The Masters this week after it was postponed in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is ranked No. 6.
Among the Bandon Dunes courses, Pacific Dunes is No. 19, Bandon Trails is No. 38, Bandon Dunes is No. 44, Old Macdonald is No. 66 and Sheep Ranch is No. 80.
The list includes a number of courses for all the designers who have worked at Bandon Dunes.
The duo of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, who designed both Sheep Ranch and Bandon Trails, as well as the resort’s 13-hole Bandon Preserve par-3 course, have five other courses on the list: No. 7 Sand Hills (Nebraska); No. 15 Friar’s Head (New York); No. 52 Old Sandwich (Massachusetts), No. 77 Streamsong Red (Florida) and No. 91 Sand Valley (Wisconsin).
Tom Doak, who designed Pacific Dunes and teamed with Jim Urbina to design Old Macdonald, has four other courses on the list: No. 34 Ballyneal (Colorado), No. 48 Rock Creek Cattle Company (Montana), No. 95 Streamsong Blue (Florida) and No. 97 Sebonack (New York), with Jack Nicklaus.
And David McLay Kidd, who designed Bandon Dunes, the resort’s first course, has three others on the list: No. 61 Gamble Wands (Washington), No. 94 Nanea (Hawaii), no. 96 Sand Valley Mammoth Dunes (Wisconsin).
Also prominent on the list are Charles Blair Macdonald, the inspiration for Old Macdonald (which features mostly holes inspired by his great golf courses around the world) and his pupil Seth Raynor.
Macdonald is on the list at No. 4 National Golf Links of America; No. 14 Chicago Golf Club, with Raynor; No. 36 Sleepy Hollow (New York), with Raynor and A.W. Tillinghast; No. 56 Piping Rock (New York); No. 62 The Creek (New York), with Raynor; and No. 78 St. Louis.
Raynor is on the list with No. 9 Fishers Island (New York), No. 24 Shoreacres (Illinois), No. 26 Camargo (Ohio), No. 47 Yeamans Hall (South Carolina) and No. 85 Monterey Peninsula (California).
Tillinghast is on the list a total of 11 times, including No. 15 Winged Foot (West), No. 21 San Francisco, No. 23 Somerset Hills (New Jersey), No. 30 Bethpage Black (New York), No. 39 Quaker Ridge (New York), No. 46 Winged Foot (New York), No. 69 Baltusrol (Lower) (New Jersey), No. 74 Ridgewood (New Jersey), No. 75 Baltimore, No. 84 Newport (Rhode Island), No. 99 Baltusrol (Upper) (New Jersey).
Donald Ross also is on the list 11 times, with No. 11 Pinehurst No. 2 (North Carolina), No. 20 Seminole (Florida), No. 33 Inverness (Ohio), No. 35 Oakland Hills (Michigan), No. 40 Oak Hill (New York), No. 57 Plainfield (New Jersey), No. 64 Essex (Massachusetts), No. 86 Glen Falls (New York), No. 89 Aronimink (Pennsylvania), No. 90 Mountain Ridge (New Jersey), No. 92 Pinehurst No. 4.
Famed Alistair MacKenzie has seven courses on the list: No. 2 Cypress Point, No. 6 Augusta National, No. 16 Crystal Downs (Michigan), no. 27 California Golf Club of San Francisco, No. 55 Valley Club of Montecito (California), No. 59 Pasatiempo (California) and No. 93 Palmetto (South Carolina).
And Pete Dye has six courses on the list: No. 31 Kiawah Island (South Carolina), No. 42 The Golf Club (Ohio), No. 45 TPC Sawgrass (Florida), No. 49 Whistling Straits (Wisconsin), No. 63 Honors Course (Tennessee), and No. 73 Harbour Town (South Carolina), with Nicklaus.
