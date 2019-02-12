Bandon Crossings donates to Bandon Feeds the Hungry

BANDON - Bandon Crossings has donated $1,400 to Bandon Feeds the Hungry from its annual "Fill the Shelves" golf fundraiser.
"Fill the Shelves" was started about 10 years ago by Christo Schwartz and a select group of his golf friends. After years of organizing the event, Schwartz decided it was time to step away from his event organizer role and pass the baton to Bandon Crossings. In 2016, Bandon Crossings took over the event and opened it up to public play.
At its heart "Fill the Shelves" is still a fundraiser for local nonprofits, but it has also become a competitive 2-person team competition, said Bandon Crossings Head PGA Professional Jim Wakeman. This year's event attracted 64 players from the Northern California and SW Oregon regions. In the last three years, the event has raised and donated over $3,600 to various Coos and Curry County food pantries.
All of the funds donated to Bandon Feeds the Hungry are distributed evenly between the five 501(c)(3) nonprofit food assistance programs in Bandon, including Good Neighbors Food Bank, Everyone At Table, Restoration Worship Center Food Pantry, Coastal Harvest Gleaners and Senior Meals/Meals on Wheels.