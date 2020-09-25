BANDON — This year's Bandon Cranberry Harvest Celebration went well, despite the continually changing landscape due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Margaret Pounder.
Pounder emphasized that the support of the Bandon business community is what made all the difference. While local businesses have always stepped up big time to support the Cranberry Festival, this year's sponsors and community's enthusiasm was unprecedented and important to the celebration's success.
"As in the past few years, Rogue Credit Union was our Title Sponsor," Pounder said. "They are an amazing supporter of their community festivals, and Bandon is so grateful for this support. This year, we didn't get to host them in person, but they were present in all our online events."
The Blessing of the Harvest kicked off the Cranberry Harvest Celebration on Friday, Sept. 11.
"We were happy that tradition was easy to save — and it was put online by Takashi Haruna for all to take part in, if desired," Pounder said.
The Bandon business community did an amazing job of "making something Cranberry" happen within their businesses with the "Paint the Town Cranberry" contest by decorating their windows, shelves, and employees. At times, people would see McKay's cashiers with their cranberry-decorated shields on as they checked out. Windows were painted at numerous businesses and red was seen everywhere.
"It was so fun to see the individual expressions of what Cranberry means to all," Pounder said.
There were three categories in the Paint the Town Cranberry contest, and the winners are:
Most Creative — Umpqua Bank (they had numerous windows painted with what was missed most about Cranberry Festival this year).
Best Cranberry Theme — Big Wheel General Store (they had a huge cranberry colored balloon festival arch greeting their customers and more indoor and outdoor decorations completed the creanberry feel).
Best Show of Community Pride — Cobbler's Bench (they had a Coquille River Lighthouse artfully painted on the shop's front window, with a cranberry wrapped window case and related items behind the painted window). Bain Insurance sponsored this event.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center was scheduled to sponsor a Cranberry Beach Walk, but because of the air quality due to the fires, the walk had to be canceled.
The Cranberry Trail of Shops 2020, sponsored by Banner Bank was a huge hit, with more than 35 businesses offering displays of cranberry items, cranberry colored items and more.
"The shops and businesses offered their specials for two weeks, rather than just over the the Cranberry Celebration weekend, so hopefully everyone was able to take advantage of all the specials," Pounder said.
The Bandon Historical Society Museum had a special Cranberry Festival display and put past Cranberry Court gowns on display. The museum also posted photos of previous Cranberry Festivals regularly over the past month on its Facebook page, with many comments posted from the community.
To conclude this year's Cranberry Harvest Celebration, on Saturday, Sept. 19, the Bandon Cranberry Court was scheduled to perform to an empty Sprague Theater and filmed to be judged remotely, but at the last minute, Kenzie Basey, the court director was able to be extra creative and have judges in house, with parents spaced out in the theater seating and Cranberry Festival Chairman Anthony Zunino also present, helping with the show. Zunino has been working behind the scenes as usual on the Cranberry Harvest Celebration.
While the coronation was still videoed and photographed to share with the community, the show went on. The princesses presented their speeches and platforms and performed their talent selections. Bandon High School senior Elli Schulz was crowned Cranberry Queen 2020, and honored along with her court, including Hannah Bristow and Kayla LaPlante. Court members were awarded scholarships as well.
Earlier in the day, there was a spontaneous cranberry eating contest sponsored by Farm & Sea, in front of their store on the waterfront. Passers-by were able to cheer them on, and Schulz was the cranberry eating contest winner as well, with the rest of the court close behind in this fun event that has been a part of the festival for several years.
"I can't say enough what an amazing business community we have in Bandon," Pounder said. "When asked they stepped forward to sponsor the 'Celebration,' many gave scholarship dollars for the court, the coronation, and just overall supported this celebration. Thanks to all. We don't know what the future will bring for Cranberry Festival 2021, but we do know that whatever it is, we can still celebrate our community and all it stands for."
Pictures and videos will be added to the Chamber of Commerce's website at bandon.com/cranberry-festival/ as soon as possible, along with acknowledgment of this year's sponsors.
