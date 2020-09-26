BANDON — This year's Cranberry Harvest Celebration, though scaled down from usual Cranberry Festivals, did include a Queen's Coronation. The event was held privately at the Sprague Theater on Sept. 19. Family members were able to attend and judges were on site, all socially distanced. Court Director Kenzie Basey, a former Cranberry Festival princess, helped organize the event, and was master of ceremonies along with Cranberry Festival Chairman and Chamber President Anthony Zunino.
Princess Elli Schulz, who has danced with MarLo Dance Studio for many years, performed a ballet routine for her talent. Princess Hannah Bristow performed a cheerleading routine. Princess Kayla LaPlante played the flute for her talent. Each young woman also gave a speech explaining their platform. Earlier that day, they participated in a cranberry eating contest, which has become a popular festival activity over the past few years.
Elli Schulz was chosen as the 2020 Cranberry Harvest Celebration Queen. All three girls received scholarships, thanks to generous sponsors.
The Bandon Western World usualy produces a special section just for the Cranberry Festival. That did not happen this year. However, here are the princesses' bios, which are usually printed in the special section. Thanks to Angela Cardas for the beautiful photos and congratulations to these accomplished young women.
Princess Kayla LaPlante
Kayla LaPlante is a 17-year-old senior at Bandon High School. Kayla has lived with her grandparents Tony and Candy LaPlante, mom Brandy LaPlante, and her younger brother and best friend Rylen in Sixes for 10 years, but she feels like she has been part of the Bandon community for just as long. Education is one of the most important things in Kayla’s life, second only to her family. She is a 4.0 student, member of the National Honor Society, on the BHS Speech and Debate Team, and has been a part of the Bandon band program since fifth grade.
Being involved in her community is important to Kayla and she has enjoyed volunteering at the Bandon Public Library and as a teacher’s aid at Ocean Crest Elementary School. Outside of school, you can undoubtedly find Kayla looking for a new place to explore (usually a waterfall) with her family, or behind her camera. Hiking and reading are some of her favorite ways to explore the world. From a very young age, Kayla has always found great value in reading and literature, which she feels has played a very large role in why academics are such a big part of her life.
Early literacy plays a vital part in success in school for a student’s entire academic career, which is why Kayla has chosen early literacy as her platform. The ability to read and write is the foundation on which everything else in your life will be built, so making sure that foundation is strong from the beginning is important to Kayla. After graduating, Kayla plans to attend a university to pursue a master’s or doctoral degree in English in hopes of teaching English at the post-secondary level, forever furthering her love of education.
Having the opportunity to connect with her community as part of the Cranberry Court is an honor for Kayla and she is looking forward to being involved and representing her home in a new way. As a Cranberry Princess, she hopes to be a role model in her community and share her love of reading through her platform.
Princess Hannah Bristow
Hannah Lee Bristow has lived happily within the Bandon Community for the past 18 years of her life, along with her parents Tiffany and Stephan, her older sister Heaven, her grandma Tina, and their cat. She is a firm believer in the motto, “You only have one life, so do everything you want to do and then some" that her grandfather Jim gave to her as a child, and she has lived by ever since.
She is currently a senior at Bandon High and has plans to further her education with the goal of becoming a certified nurse-midwife or a freelance artist. After college, she hopes to move back to Bandon and start a happy career. Ever since she was little, Hannah has wanted to be a part of the Cranberry Court and is honored to be given the chance to participate this year.
As her platform, Hannah has chosen to focus her attention on ensuring that Coos County’s youth has the opportunity to experience new things, have fun, and be creative. She has done this by designing and illustrating a Cranberry Festival-themed coloring book, with an accompanying storyline written by fellow Cranberry Princess Elli Schulz, for the youth in the community to enjoy.
In her free time, Hannah can be found practicing with her cheer team or hiking with her close friends. She also enjoys oil painting, drawing, and working at the Big Wheel General Store in Old Town.
Queen Elli Schulz
Elli Schulz is a 17-year-old Senior at Bandon High School. She has lived in Bandon her entire life with her parents Michael and Jennifer Schulz and her older brother Alexander. After she graduates she plans on attending a four-year university to pursue a career in journalistic writing. She plans on doing this with a degree in English, journalism, political science, and psychology.
Elli has a strong passion for reading and writing, which has led her to choose literacy as her platform. Elli wrote an interactive children’s book about the Cranberry Festival, which has illustrations by Princess Hannah Bristow. This story allows children to experience all the excitements of the Cranberry Festival at any time. It provides children with a fun, Bandon-themed activity and covertly improves their English skills.
Elli adores Bandon’s charm and she sees its potential: It is small but mighty. Elli believes Bandon’s strength blossoms from its tight-knit community. She is on the court to strengthen her community, to bring people together in times of need, and to spread a contagious sense of joy.
Elli is thrilled to consider many Bandon citizens as friends. She is grateful for all the positive role models in her life, they have helped shape her into the young woman she is today. Elli considers herself a humanitarian. She is compassionate and enthusiastic about improving the lives of others. So, after reading this, she encourages you to smile and give the next person you see a genuine compliment.
