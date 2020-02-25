BANDON — The second-annual Bandon Crab Fest drew more than 750 people to the Port's Old Town Marketplace building Saturday and Sunday, with people getting their fill of crab, side dishes and dessert, and enjoying live music, raffles and the pleasant company of their neighbors and friends.
The event, organized this year by the Bandon Chamber of Commerce, drew 450 people on Saturday night, with another 300 attending Sunday afternoon, in addition to many volunteers, including the Bandon High School Cheer Team, who served the meals and helped with set-up and clean-up.
Proceeds from the Crab Fest, which have not yet been finalized, will fund scholarships for industrial arts vocation students at Bandon High School.