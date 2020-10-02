BANDON — The latest update from the City of Bandon's planning department indicate they remain busy with construction applications and general inquiries from the public.
Year to date the Planning Department has received 98 applications, including 25 for single-family dwellings, which is on trend for the last four years.
In order to devote more time to processing applications for property inside the city limits, the city has temporarily suspended activity on most applications from outside the city limits, many of which are in the Sunset City Addition, where some owners are attempting to divide their property into smaller lots, but are unable to do that without the guarantee of city water, according to the city.
The Bandon City Council discussed the issue recently and felt that applications within the city must take precedence over those outside the city, according to the council.
"As the construction season fades with the approaching rainy weather, the Planning Department will ramp up work on improvements to our permitting process through a series of code updates, procedural changes, and increased community engagement," said Planning Manager Dana Nichols.
"We will also be working with state and county partners to clarify and enhance our development process for properties within the Urban Growth Boundary, but outside the city limits," Nichols added, referring primarily to properties in the Sunset City south of the city limits along Beach Loop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In