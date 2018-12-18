BANDON - The Bandon Community Youth Center announces that after-school bus transportation is now available for students enrolled in BCYC after-school programs.
Parent and teacher surveys indicated that transportation is the No. 1 barrier to student participation in after-school activities. With a generous grant received from the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, and in partnership with the Bandon School District, bus transportation is now available after the HLMS After Hours workshops, leaving HLMS at 5:30 p.m. and after After-School Enrichment, leaving the BCYC, 101 SW 11th Street, at 5:45 p.m. Two buses will operate on standard School District bus routes, dropping students at their normal bus stops.
BCYC’s mission is to provide opportunities for youth and families to learn, grow and to experience success. BCYC is currently offering multiple after school programming for Bandon’s youth. Starting in January, BCYC will be offering weekly club meetings for 1st- to 5th-grade students. There will be Art Club, STEM Club And Robotics Club.
BCYC is also offering Harbor Lights After Hours workshops, held at Harbor Lights Middle School, immediately after school until 5:30 p.m. HLMS After Hours includes:
-- Math Mentors, open Monday-Thursday with Bandon High School mentors providing tutoring to students in Grades 5-8
-- Media & News Club, meets Monday and Wednesday each week for students in grades 5-8, responsible for writing and producing The Panther Post, capturing student life with photojournalism and student blogging.
-- Cooking Club, meets on Tuesdays each week for students in grades 6-8, follows the OSU Extension program, “Kids in the Kitchen,” providing students with hands-on experience planning, shopping, preparing and serving meals.
Bandon Community Youth Center's popular annual fundraiser A Bite of Bandon, is set for Saturday, March 2, 2019. Restaurants interested in participating are asked to contact BCYC at bandonyouth@gmail.com.
After school programs offered by the Bandon Community Youth Center would not be possible without the invaluable support from The Oregon Community Foundation, The Ford Family Foundation, local donors and collaboration with the Bandon School District, according to BCYC Director Charissa Stokes. The after-school bus transportation program is an example of community collaboration between the Bandon School District and the Bandon Community Youth Center, made possible by this grant from the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, a grant making organization, created by Mr. Mike Keiser, owner of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. All net proceeds from Bandon Preserve at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort are dedicated to the grant making of Wild Rivers Coast Alliance to support a thriving south coast of Oregon through conservation, community and economic development projects.
For more information about these after-school programs and after school bus transportation, contact the Bandon Community Youth Center at 541-347-8336 or by email: bandonyouth@gmail.com.