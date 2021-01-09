The Bandon Community Youth Center will be considering an amendment to its bylaws at the organization’s regular meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The amendment is required to reflect changes to the youth center adopted in 2014 to expand services to include students from grade school through high school.
The youth center was established in 1998 as The Bandon Teen Center, with a focus limited to serving at-risk teens.
Under new board membership, the business name was changed to Bandon Community Youth Center, Inc., in 2014, with the mission statement: To provide opportunities for youth and families to learn, grow and experience success.
The proposed amendment to the bylaws will reflect the business name change, as well as the expanded ages served. The increased age range was implemented to reach more students with a combination of after-school academic support, recreation, family events and mentoring opportunities for older students, in a supervised environment.
Youth center programs have since been tailored based on student and family needs, as well as grants received.
In 2015, the youth center received a $10,000 Oregon Community Foundation grant for the Math Mentors program held at Harbor Light Middle School, with high school mentors working with middle school students. That sparked an ongoing community partnership with the Bandon School District.
In 2017, a larger three-year recurring grant was received from the Oregon Community Foundation, enabling a variety of after-school workshops at Harbor Lights Middle School with paid mentoring opportunities for older students, as well as after-school programs for younger students at the Bandon Community Youth Center facility.
In 2019, a community partnership between the youth center and the city of Bandon expanded with the youth center accepting the opportunity to operate the Bandon Summer Rec Program.
The youth center is a School Age Recorded Program under ORS 329A.225 and ORS 239A.257 through the Oregon Department of Education and Early Learning Division Office of Child Care. However, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, these programs were required to complete emergency child care registration in order to remain open, following masking, social distancing, sanitation and youth cohort requirements until further notice.
For information about the youth center, visit https://byo.bandonyouth.org.
For information about the amendment, contact Board Secretary Kim Russell by email at kim@bandonyouth.org.
