BANDON — The Bandon Community Child Care Center officially opened on Monday, Sept. 30, and is currently enrolling children for care. BCCCC is a licensed child care center offering full day high-quality early learning for children 6 weeks of age through preschool from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
“Parents often call the school in need of child care and the Bandon Community Child Care Center will be a way for working families to have a safe, educational and play based environment for their children," said Ocean Crest Elementary School Principal Becky Armistead.
Full-time child care slots for infants, ages 6 weeks to 36 months, will be a flat fee of $900 monthly. Full-time child care slots for toddlers and preschoolers, ages 36 months to preschool, will be at a rate of $700 per month. BCCCC accepts credit cards, check, cash and DHS reimbursement and is working on creating a scholarship program dependent on family need. Parents interested in enrolling their child can request enrollment paperwork by emailing infobcccc@scbec.org
The opening of the center is the result of a collaboration between public and private sectors to ensure full time high-quality care. South Coast Business Employment Corporation, Inc. is the managing fiscal and operations entity, so the BCCCC was able to attract highly qualified staff and has initially hired three full time employees.
“All SCBEC staff, including the child care team, have benefits including paid time off and health care, benefits often not seen in the child care industry,” said Melissa Metz, CEO of SCBEC.
Initial funding assistance has been provided by Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, Oregon Community Foundation and The Ford Family Foundation to launch the program start up.
The Bandon School District is providing space for BCCCC to operate in a building located behind Ocean Crest Elementary School. This space has been newly remodeled and updated through grant dollars and donated services and goods.
The Bandon By-The-Sea Rotary Club recently donated the funding needed for an infant and toddler outdoor play space. Additional funding is still needed for center operations, programs and scholarships to assist working families to afford the cost of the child care. Any questions or interest in providing donations or assistance, can contact SCBEC at infobcccc@scbec.org.