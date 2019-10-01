BANDON - Bandon City Manager Robert Mawson resigned unexpectedly Monday afternoon.
According to Mayor Mary Schamehorn, the Bandon City Council was holding an executive session to continue an evaluation of Mawson and be updated on city issues that Mawson was working on as part of his evaluation.
At the meeting, Mawson handed a letter to the council, addressed to Schamehorn:
"I hereby submit my letter of resignation as City Manager for the City of Bandon, effective Oct. 11, 2019. I will spend the remainder of my time here working with department heads and other staff members to ensure a smooth transition of current efforts and day-to-day activities."
Schamehorn issued this statement following Mawson's resignation:
You have free articles remaining.
“We had called for a meeting to evaluate progress on a number of issues, and it was during our conversation that Robert handed us an envelope containing his letter of resignation, effective Oct. 11," Schamehorn wrote. "We did not ask for his resignation and it took the council completely by surprise. We are very sorry it did not work out.
“After handing us the letter, Robert assured us that he would work with the department heads and other staff to ensure a smooth transition for current efforts and day-to-day activities. We thank him for the professional way this is being handled.”
Mawson did not respond to an email asking for more information. He has been Bandon's city manager since Sept. 29, 2016, after a seven-month search. Former City Manager Chris Good resigned abruptly in late March, 2016 after 14 months on the job. Good was hired to replace former longtime City Manager Matt Winkel, who worked for the city for more than 25 years. In between Good's resignation and the hiring of Mawson, Winkel served as interim city manager.
Both Good and Mawson were presented as candidates by Prothman & Co., a consulting firm that specializes in providing national and regional executive recruitment services and interim staffing. Prothman & Co. charged a fee for finding Good, but only charged out-of-pocket expenses for presenting Mawson as a candidate, per their agreement that if a candidate didn't work out within a year, they would help find a replacement.