Seals bask in the sun in front of Elephant Rock on a recent clear day. Though many of the beach accesses are closed due to COVID-19 health issues, the beaches remain open. Bandon residents have been taking advantage of the South Jetty access, which is under jurisdiction of the City of Bandon and is open to the public. The Bandon City Council is grappling with when to reopen short-term rentals inside city limits, following the Coos County Board of Commissioners' decision to let its similar resolution expire April 30, which banned visitors from staying overnight in rentals unless they are essential workers.