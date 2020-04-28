BANDON — Following public outcry that it's too soon and a petition signed by more than 800 people, the Bandon City Council was set to revisit and possible rescind a vote on Tuesday afternoon it made Friday to lift restrictions on short-term rentals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Note: The meeting will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, which is after press time. Watch the Bandon Western World website and Facebook page for updates.)
The council's vote followed a vote by the Coos County Board of Commissioners last week to open up the county to short-term rentals, including motels, hotels and vacation rental units.
In a special meeting Friday afternoon, the council discussed the issue, then voted 4-2 to lift its restrictions as of May 1, with Councilors Peter Braun, Chris Powell, Brian Vick and Claudine Hundhausen voting in favor of the motion and Councilors Madeline Seymour and Geri Procetto voting against the motion. Mayor Mary Schamehorn only votes to break a tie.
On March 23, the council unanimously passed a resolution to limit COVID-19 transmission by declaring a state of emergency ordering all overnight and other visitors to evacuate, and prohibited hotels, inns, bed and breakfasts, short-term and vacation rentals from operating within city limits through April 30.
"We just let the city’s order expire on May 1," said City Manager Dan Chandler. "Other businesses will be subject to whatever the Governor decides, specifically in response to Coos County’s request to go to Phase 1. However, the specific Phase 1 provisions are still being decided by work groups for each business sector."
Following the vote, longtime resident and small business owner Kimberly Jonas asked the city to reconsider its vote and wait until at least May 11 to make any decision, after the council has had time to establish strict guidelines and restrictions to protect the public from the threat of COVID-19.
"We, the citizens of Coos County, stand in opposition of opening back up our short-term rentals (motel, hotel, and privately owned) and parks at this time," the petition states. "We believe that to do so would invite tourism from other, higher incident areas increasing our risk of contracting and possibly suffering an outbreak here. We are concerned that we barely have enough medical resources for our area during a standard flu season and are unsure how our medical system here could possible cope with even moderate numbers of COVID-19 cases.
"We are also concerned with the rising numbers at Shutter Creek, that we may already be headed towards a problem," the petition continues. "Governor Brown was clear in her position that in order to move forward with opening back up, we should see a decline in cases. Ours have just begun to rise. Please reconsider your move to reopen our area to short term motel, hotel and park visitors until May 11th, 2020. At that time it can be reconsidered with the advice of medical professionals taken into consideration. If, at that time, it is decided to reopen, please have a safety plan which includes testing, masks and how they will be obtained, and other appropriate guidance and guidelines. We stand together and will get through this together if we all work together. Safety for our citizens must come first."
Jonas said after the Coos County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to open up the short-stay rentals in the county, she called Commissioner John Sweet, who told her adamently he would not reconsider. Jonas also spoke with Commissioner Bob Main, who also said he was supportive of the vote to reopen.
Jonas then spoke at length with Mayor Schamehorn and others following the council's vote. The petition she started generated hundreds of comments on both social media and on the petition website.
"I just didn't hear any science at the City Council meeting," Jonas said. "There were no medical professionals at the meeting. Instead, there were motel owners who have a vested interest."
Jonas, who has owned Kimberly's Book Nook for 14 years said she understands the frustration of business owners whose establishments are closed and workers who are currently unemployed.
"It breaks my heart," Jonas said. "For years I've encouraged tourists to visit, but it's just not a good idea, it's the wrong message and it's too soon."
Schamehorn called for a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to revisit the issue, after meeting with Bandon Chamber of Commerce CEO Margaret Pounder, as well as motel owners. She said she understands the desperation business owners are feeling. The city is also losing revenue from its Transient Occupancy Tax, which brings more money into the city's coffers than the fixed tax rate each year.
"Frankly, I think that is a good idea (to wait until May 11), and I know the chamber CEO Margaret Pounder has been working closely with the motel, hotel and inn owners (last) weekend to put something in place to present to the council," Schamehorn said after Friday's meeting. "(Pounder) is in the process of securing masks and hand sanitizer which will be shared with the lodging facilities. Both employees and guests will be asked to use masks. The motel owners I have heard from are just as anxious to protect their employees and guests as is the community."
Over a month ago, the county commissioners talked with Gov. Brown, who said she would not regulate short-term rentals, probably because for many areas of the state, it was not perceived to be a problem, Schamehorn explained. Brown said she would leave it up to each county, and ultimately each city, as to what they wanted to do.
In making the decision, Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins is quoted as saying, "What we don't want to do is draw a bunch of tourists to the area, but the county is going to have to reopen for business at some point." Cribbins added that she had talked to Bay Area Hospital, hotel people, health care providers and city council people before making the decision."
Other cities in Coos County are grappling with the same issue, as is the Curry County Board of Commissioners, which has decided to wait until its meeting later this month to discuss the issue of re-opening.
Cities on the northern Oregon Coast are being far more cautious, with some saying they won't re-open short-stay rentals until June.
But neither the counties nor the cities have anything to say about when non-essential businesses will be allowed to open back up, including restaurants and bars, or when the campgrounds and beach accesses will be opened, Schamehorn said.
"That is the decision of the Governor. It does appear that as part of her Phase 1 plan, she will allow restaurants to reopen but with strict distancing requirements," Schamehorn said.
Gov. Brown did say hospitals can resume doing elective medical procedures, as of May 1, and dental labs can open, but again with restrictions.
"It is sad that the only confirmed cases of the virus have occurred after an inmate was transferred into the Shutter Creek Correctional Facility in North Bend, with the number of confirmed cases now reaching 15," Schamehorn said. "As far as I am concerned, we can blame the state for that decision."
Schamehorn said the city contacted Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center prior to its last council meeting to let them know the council was considering lifting the restriction. SCHHC Chief Information Officer Scott McEachern said, in part, "Regarding the discussion over the short-time rental ban, SCHHC recommends that the city offer specific guidance to lodging businesses to follow before and after resumption of short-term rentals. This guidance is consistent with the Governor's framework for reopening Oregon.
"SCHHC recommends that people continue to practice social distancing, practice good hygiene, consider using face coverings in public and at businesses, and stay home if sick," McEachern said. "Specifically to employers, we recommend that employers develop and implement appropriate policies for social distancing, access to protective equipment and appropriate sanitation. A key component of owners and mangers is to continue to monitor their workforce for COVID-like symptoms and act quickly if any arise.
"SCHHC is available to work closely with the city and local businesses on providing effective screening and preparedness procedures to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike," said McEachern.
