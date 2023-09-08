Wayne Butler award

Charter boat captain Wayne Butler and his fellow rescuers were presented with lifesaving awards from the Oregon State Marine Board at the Port of Bandon meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24.

 Photo courtesy of Debbie Mueller

A Bandon charter boat captain was recently presented with multiple lifesaving awards by members of the Oregon State Marine Board.

Captain Wayne Butler, of Prowler Charters in Bandon, his crew members and passengers, acted swiftly to save capsized and stranded boaters on not one – but two separate incidents.

Butler boat rescue

A bystander was able to catch a photo of one of the lifesaving events that Prowler Charter Captain Wayne Butler was involved with earlier this summer.
