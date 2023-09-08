A Bandon charter boat captain was recently presented with multiple lifesaving awards by members of the Oregon State Marine Board.
Captain Wayne Butler, of Prowler Charters in Bandon, his crew members and passengers, acted swiftly to save capsized and stranded boaters on not one – but two separate incidents.
The first incident occurred on Father’s Day, June 19, 2022. A North Bend resident’s boat was hit by a sneaker wave as he was exiting the mouth of the Bandon jetty, causing it to capsize. At the same time, Captain Butler was coming in to jetty and saw the incident as it happened.
“He immediately turned around and went into rescue mode. The rescue was challenging with the cold water and the proximity to the jetties. So a skilled boat captain was instrumental in the rescue,” said Oregon State Marine Board co-chair Val Early.
Butler, his crew member Eric Weber and passengers John Anderson and Raimey Schaan, were able to pluck all four capsized boaters from the water – one of which reportedly had lost all of the feeling in his arms and legs.
“Four people were rescued in what otherwise would've been a story with a tragic ending. So on behalf of your community, the families of those rescued, and the Oregon State Marine Board, I would like to present you all with a lifesaving award today,” Early said.
Early and Oregon State Marine Board Director Larry Warren presented the rescuers with a plaque, certificate and a challenge point – as well as many thanks for their lifesaving efforts.
Butler was asked to come back up again for recognition of another lifesaving act, which happened on July 9, 2023.
“Three men were crabbing when their boat lost power and they were blown by strong winds on the rocks near the Edgewater restaurant,” Early said.
A local called Butler, who immediately went into rescue mode with his deckhand Dave Portscheller.
“One of the stranded boaters had climbed out of the boat while the other two were desperately trying to bail water out. Captain Wayne navigated his boat to the boat in distress, and with the help of his deckhand, they were able to use the boat's life rings to rescue all three men,” Early reported.
“It takes a high level of skill and without the immediate response, the three men were in real danger of becoming another boating fatality statistic. So thanks to the quick actions of Wayne and Dave, three people were rescued from what otherwise could have been a story of tragic ending,” she said.
Oregon Marine Board Director Warren said one of his favorite parts of the job is to be able to come into communities to recognize people who jump in and save lives.
“One of the things that I always point out is when things go wrong on the water, they go wrong really quickly. Things go from all okay to not so good to life threatening in the matter of seconds… and I really want to say thank you to everyone who was involved.”
