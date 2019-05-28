BANDON - The Bandon Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently held two important meetings.
At the March general membership meeting, “A Look Forward” theme, there was an overview of the marketing and promotion of Bandon, inviting travelers to visit, spend several nights and enjoy all the town has to offer. Staff of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort gave an update on news and events happening at their facility. Bandon City Manager Robert Mawson updated attendees on projects the city is undertaking and opportunities available to assist businesses.
At the April annual meeting, two new members of the Board of Directors were voted in. They are Sara Kimball, manager of Umpqua Bank, and Carolyn Reed, manager of First Interstate Bank.
"They are both hitting the ground running, working on various projects and programs, along with other board members," said interim director Margaret Pounder.
The incoming Executive Board officers are president Anthony Zunino of Freedom Graphics; past president Angela Cardas-Meredith of Cardas Audio; vice president: open; secretary Sheila Langenberg of Edgewaters Restaurant; and treasurer Larry Langenberg of Edgewaters.
Chris Powell was thanked for his many years of service, as he moved off the board. There was also a program presented by John Bacon of the Small Business Development Center, full of business-related information and how their organization helps any business, large, small, or in the planning stages.
"The Chamber plans to work with that organization is bringing pertinent classes to Chamber members in the early fall," Pounder said.
Executive Director Ruthie Painter has resigned, effective May 4. Painter was hired last year to fill the vacancy when longtime Executive Director Julie Miller resigned.
"Ruthie found the position just wasn’t the right fit for her," Pounder said.
Pounder is former owner of the Bandon Fish Market and Bandon Coffee Café, and longtime Chamber Board member. She and her husband Steve had recently sold both businesses and were semi-retired. Her experience as a national executive director, along with her solid business background and her move-forward, “Let’s all work together for the betterment of Bandon" attitude gave the Board of Directors the confidence to hire her while they search for a new executive director.
The Chamber’s advertising group has met and gave input on the marketing plan the Chamber manages with TOT funds, which taxes collected on hotel rooms and paid by lodging partners. That proposed plan has been presented to the City Council, along with the proposed budget.
"It’s very in-depth, and moving more to the social media aspect, along with some of our traditional print and TV advertisements," Pounder said.
The Chamber held two recent ribbon cuttings for A Little Bite and Art by the Sea Gallery & Studio. Coos Boat Tours, Bandon Vision Center and South Coast Xpress Lube will soon also have ribbon cuttings. Check the Chamber's Facebook page for these events.
Neal Davis was hired as an event coordinator, working with the Greater Bandon Association, the Port of Bandon, and the Bandon Chamber of Commerce.
"He is a true asset and we are enjoying his enthusiasm and zaniness," Pounder said. "All who know Neal, will know what we mean - and if you don’t, you will soon."
The Chamber has been following the Legislative Session with careful watch. Members are being kept abreast of legislation that may affect them, via Chamber emails.
"We are working hard at driving traffic to bandon.com/events which is the community calendar," Pounder said. "We are hopeful that the community will remember to post any event they have coming and look at the calendar to learn what is happening in and around Bandon. It’s a two-fold calendar in that we are working to keep event information available and events spaced out, and not overlapping, to increase participation and attendance at all events."
The Chamber invites all members to join the Bandon Chamber of Commerce Members Forum on Facebook. It’s a gathering spot to share information between businesses - promotional as well as business challenges.
Everyone is welcome to join the Bandon Chamber of Commerce public Facebook page.
The Chamber manages the Bandon Visitor Center, and is always looking for interested volunteers to share their love of Bandon with visitors looking for information.
"Feel free to stop in and chat with a volunteer to learn a bit more and pick up an application," Pounder said.