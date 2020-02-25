BANDON — The Bandon Chamber of Commerce invites members and local business supporters to a membership gathering Monday, March 9, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
The guest presenter is Bandon City Manager Dan Chandler. His presentation will focus on "An overview ... two months in ... looking forward. Issues and plans for Bandon city administration." The Bandon Chamber Board of Directors will review the year and talk about plans for next year and beyond. There will be time for questions and answers at the end of the presentations. Everyone is invited to attend.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The Chamber will be celebrating the Irish a week ahead of time, with corned beef and cabbage tacos, green chicken burritos and chips with green guacamole, provided by Historic Wilson's Market. Cost is $15/person Chamber member, non-Member price is $20.
You have free articles remaining.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. RSVP to the Bandon Chamber at 541-347-9616 no later than March 5.
The Bandon Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization of members working together to promote the economic vitality and the quality of life in our unique coastal community.