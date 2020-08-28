BANDON — The third brush and yard debris removal event of 2020 will start on Monday, Oct. 12. Bandon Disposal will be picking up piles of brush and yard debris. City residents are allowed approximately two pickup loads of brush and yard debris at no cost. Please note that the pick-up begins on Oct. 12, but it may take several weeks for Bandon Disposal to pick up in every area of town. The City of Bandon thanks its residents for their patience.
Due to the increase in participation, and to make it more efficient for everyone, the city asks everyone to follow some guidelines:
• Simply place your brush and yard debris in the right-of-way alongside the street adjacent to your house PRIOR TO Monday, Oct. 12.
• Do NOT put out your yard waste more than one week (Oct. 5) before scheduled pick-up date.
• The maximum allowed is approximately two pickup loads.
• Anything more than two pickup loads will not be picked up and will be the homeowner’s responsibility to get it removed.
• No items longer than 5 feet in length will be picked up.
• Limit to one pile per address, multiple piles will not be picked up and will be the homeowner’s responsibility to get it removed
• Limit your items to woody yard debris such as branches, brush, gorse, etc.
• Grass clippings and leaves will also be picked up, provided they are placed in biodegradable paper bags, no plastic bags will be accepted
• Other items and materials, such as metals, appliance, furniture, household garbage, etc. will not be picked up and will be the homeowner’s responsibility to get it removed.
• Avoid placing your pile under overhead utility lines or overhanging trees, since a boom truck is used to pick up debris.
• Locate your pile away from fire hydrants and utility boxes, and do not impede sidewalks or pedestrian walkways
If you get missed or have more than the two pickup loads, please contact Bandon Disposal at 541-347-9633 to get a price quote and schedule a special pick-up, at a later date.
A total of three brush and yard debris removal events are held each year. This is the third event for 2020. If you have more than two pickup loads of debris, or if you want debris picked up at times other than the three brush removal weeks, please contact Bandon Disposal at 541-347-9633 for a price quote.
