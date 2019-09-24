BANDON - The next brush and yard debris removal event of 2019 will start on Monday, Oct. 7. Bandon Disposal will be picking up piles of brush and yard debris. City residents are allowed up to a maximum of 5 cubic yards of brush and yard debris (approximately two pickup loads) at no cost. Simply place your brush and yard debris in the right-of-way alongside the street adjacent to your house prior to Monday, Oct. 7, and Bandon Disposal will pick it up.
It make take a week or longer for the brush piles to be picked up throughout town, but those who feel they were missed can contact Bandon Disposal at 541-347-9633. Make sure the brush is in one pile, since there is a maximum of one pile per address, and no group piles. Keep in mind that this program is for woody yard debris such as branches, brush, gorse, etc. Other items and materials such as metals, appliances, furniture, etc. will not be accepted. Branches must be cut into lengths no longer than 5 feet. Grass clippings and leaves will also be picked up, provided they are placed in biodegradable paper bags. No plastic bags can be accepted. Avoid placing the pile under overhead utility lines or overhanging trees, since a boom truck is used to pick up the debris. Locate the pile away from fire hydrants and utility boxes, and do not impede sidewalks or pedestrian walkways.
A total of three brush and yard debris removal events are held each year. This is the third event for 2019. This year they are scheduled for January, June, and October. For those with more than 5 cubic yards of debris, or who want debris picked up at times other than the three brush removal weeks, contact Bandon Disposal for a price quote.