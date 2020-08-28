BANDON — The Bandon Bridge Club has figured out a way to still gather and play safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have constructed plexiglass barriers, wear masks at all times, social distance, have gloves available, table coverings are fresh every day," said a Bridge Club member. "Hand sanitizer is on every table, cards are rested for one week, bidding boxes are not shared. We have stopped all food. Water and coffee are available with disposal cups. We keep all three doors and two windows open, and set up toward the big, outside door. We maintain sign-ins with times in and out and with phone numbers."
The barrier was designed by Lorna Logan and cut and bent by Wilson Dunn in Bandon. Notice the small slot at the bottom to play the cards.
"Kudos for working to keep each other safe while continuing to try to have a sense of normalcy," said City Manager Dan Chandler.
The Bridge Club meets at the Bandon Senior Center at the south end of The Barn/Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW. They play duplicate bridge from 11:30-5 p.m. on Thursdays and open bridge from 1-4 p.m. on Fridays.
For more information on Senior Center activities and classes, call 541-347-4131 and leave a message, including phone number and area code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In