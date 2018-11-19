BANDON — A decision whether to issue a conditional use permit to allow a redesigned Bandon Beach Hotel to be built near Coquille Point has been postponed by the Planning Commission.
The commission held a hearing on Nov. 15 and even before hearing testimony announced they would need to continue the hearing until the Jan. 24 meeting to allow for the record to be left open and to allow the applicant, Steere Bandon Associates, LLC, time to prepare responses to concerns.
Support and concerns about the project were expressed by people testifying at the hearing and also submitted by email prior to the hearing.
Robert Miller, on behalf of Chris Keiser, agent and attorney-in-fact for Steere Bandon, submitted a formal application for the hotel in October, which will be located at 1090 Portland Ave., at the west end of 11th Street near Coquille Point.
The proposed request is to replace an existing 24-room motel with a 32-room hotel.
Opponents said they have concerns that groundwater and drainage have not been properly address, which would affect the stability of the nearby bluff of the Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge.
Others said the hotel, while smaller than the initial proposal put forth last year, would negatively impact the Refuge and the public's enjoyment of it.
"There is no evidence included in the application that proves there will be no adverse impact to the function of the Refuge, as required by the Bandon Comprehensive Plan," said resident Karen Donaldson.
"Because of the proposed location of this project, the applicants should be held to the highest level of scrutiny," Donaldson added, saying the construction of the hotel would cause "chaos" and that "even subtle changes to the wildlife habitat can have a negative impact."
Still others said the lack of on-site parking would cause people, especially during inclement weather, to park in the Coquille Point parking lot closer to the hotel, thus reducing parking for residents and visitors.
Proponents said it was apparent that Steere Bandon had addressed the Planning Commission's concerns with their new plans.
"I think the city of Bandon is dealing with a subject that encompasses a much larger area," said former resident George Gant. "The area has changed because of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. ... People want to keep it a coastal village, but you can't, it's too late. (The area) will never be pristine, and it should be utilized. It's a beautiful spot."
Commissioner Sheryl Bremmer asked Miller to provide a detailed parking plan, a statement detailing how the drainage will be addressed and specifics of how impacts to wildlife will be minimized. Commissioner Blythe Tiffany asked that a lighting plan also be provided.
Steere Bandon will have until Jan. 3 to reply to the commissioner's questions as well as to opponents' concerns. Testimony will be allowed at the Jan. 24 hearing. A final decision on the request is not expected until the February meeting.
The planning department is recommending approval of the CUP application, with 15 conditions proposed.
The 15 conditions address general CUP compliance, signage, landscaping, lighting, parking lot requirements, drainage, exterior materials, transient occupancy tax compliance, adherence to city, state and federal rules, compliance with geologic recommendations and all city of Bandon requirements.
The entire application can be found online at the city's website, cityofbandon.org.