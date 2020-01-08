BANDON — The Bandon B’fast Bunch was formed in 2010, most particularly for Bandon High School alumni who lived in the Portland area to have a means to get together and share memories, stories and interests.
The idea was originated by Sharon Ward Moy, Bill Smith, Harvey (Skip) Longanecker and Warren (Bud) Dow, all from the BHS Class of 1966. Soon after, Dow, who at the time lived in Vernonia, moved out of state. Smith resides in Bandon. Longanecker passed away in February 2013, leaving Moy to “carry the torch.”
The first get-together was in 2010 at the Village Inn in Tualatin. For the first couple of years, the group had a breakfast three times a year.
"The numbers began to dwindle, however, from about 35 at the first breakfast, to maybe less than 20," Moy said. "So I decided that we would offer the BBB only twice yearly, which turned out to be each May and December. Our numbers stayed consistently at about 25-30 and each December, we had a Christmas gift exchange.
After having met at Village Inn, Tualatin, for a couple of get-togethers, the group moved to a bigger and more private setting in a reserved room at Francis Xavier’s Restaurant in Northeast Portland.
They remained there until Xavier’s sold to Elmer's in 2018, and Elmer's would no longer accommodate the group on a reservation basis. The last couple of years, the group met at The Bomber Restaurant in Milwaukie.
"What is really amazing is that we had alumni who consistently traveled from the Seattle area to meet with us, as well as from the northern Oregon coast, and once from as far away as Virginia," Moy said. "Furthermore, we’ve had a few former teachers attend. Namely, Ernie and Ellen Neal (now both deceased) who taught at Bandon High School in the late 1950s into the mid-1960s and Gary Linton (who taught and coached at BHS in the mid-1960s)."
Moy recently “returned home” with her husband and grandson to live in Bandon and became inundated with requests to continue the Bandon B’fast Bunch locally. She reached out to Lori Osborne at Farm & Sea, and Osborne offered space and a menu for the group. At the first Bandon BBB get-together, 35 BHS alumni and their guests attended.
The next Bandon B’fast Bunch will likely gather in May 2020. It is regularly announced via Facebook, in the Coffee Break and on the Bandon High School Alumni’s Facebook Page.
If interested alumni who are not on Facebook would like to be notified of get-togethers, they should email Moy at moy_seaglass@msn.com to be added to the email notification list.