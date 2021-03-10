Hannah Bristow, a Bandon High School senior, took home the 'Best of Show' award at VISION 2021. The annual high school art competition is underwritten by the Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation. Bristow‘s submission, an acrylic painting titled “Can You Read the Stars?” won her a two-year tuition waiver to attend Southwestern along with a $250 cash-purchase award.
Irie Johns, a Crater Renaissance Academy senior, was awarded second place for her mixed media artwork “As I Lay Dreaming.” Johns received a two-year tuition waiver to attend Southwestern along with a $100 cash-purchase award.
Elayna O'Rourke, a North Bend High School Senior, took home the third place award for a marker drawing titled “The Beauty of Falling Apart.” O'Rourke received a two-year tuition waiver to attend Southwestern along with a $75 cash-purchase award.
Sixteen other awards were to grade division winners, grades 9 through 12.
VISION 2021 consists of artwork from nine southern Oregon high schools. The 55 works of art by 48 students came from the following high schools: Bandon, Brookings-Harbor, Crater Renaissance Academy (Central Point), Gold Beach, Mapleton, North Bend Powers and Reedsport Community Charter School.
Each year, the Vision exhibition continues to present the talents of regional high school art students. VISION 2021 is on display in the upstairs galleries at Coos Art Museum through April 10.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
For information on Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation, visit www.socc.edu/foundation, email foundation@socc.edu or call 1-800-962-2838, ext 7210.
