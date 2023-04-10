Riverside Studio and Art Gallery is back showcasing local artists with an in-house custom frame shop after being closed for three years due to the pandemic.
Stepping into the gallery just north of Old Town Bandon, customers are greeted with a bright and open creative space adorned with warm and colorful wall hangings, including paintings and photography, and 3-D art displays including pottery, woodwork and fabric and jewelry.
Nearly all of the art inside the gallery was created by artists in Coos County – a feature that sets them apart from other galleries in the area, as well as a frame studio that features custom, refurbished and vintage frames.
Several local artists gathered together during the last weekend in March for a reception to celebrate the reopening of Riverside Studio and Art Gallery.
John Bealey has a longtime history with art, including teaching elementary and high school students. He also helped open the pottery studio at the Coquille Valley Art Center. Bealey has owned Riverside Studio and Art Gallery for about 12-years – and showcases his work alongside other local artists.
Bealey said he is enjoys a variety of mediums, including pottery and woodwork, and is often inspired to make creations that incorporates two or more kinds of art. Bealey is currently offering small group classes and invites those interested in classes to get in touch with him.
While Riverside Studio and Art Gallery is a colorful space, it also incorporates many earthen features.
“We have a natural theme going on,” said Carrie Climer, who operates Goldfinch Framing out of the space.
“The frame shop, to me, goes along with that as well because I have a model of sustainability. So I’m taking things that have already been created and reincorporating them – repainting them, refinishing them and bringing them back to life,” she said.
Climer said she operates one of only a few frame shops in Coos County, and is the only framer who offers refurbished and vintage frames, which can help keep costs down. She said framing a piece of art can add artistic value to the piece – and it doesn’t have to be super expensive.
Christine Hall is another artist showcasing her work at the local studio. She specializes in eco-printing, and utilizes dye from plants and other natural materials to adorn her work.
Hall said she steams fabric – mostly silk – and rolls it really tight with the plant material for several hours to set the dye. She said she can also add more traditional dye for additional colors. A collection of her colorful and intricately decorated scarves are found at the local gallery.
Mike E. Miller is another artist and photographer who is showcasing his work at the art studio and gallery. The photographer’s art often features small objects presented in whole new light.
“I have been fascinated with nature, and I see possibilities in everything,” Miller said.
Miller zooms his camera into his subjects at different angles to create new landscape. He also uses light to illuminate his art and incorporate an enticing realms of color and texture into his photography.
Riverside Studio and Art Gallery is located at 346 Riverside Drive in Bandon. They are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 541-551-0071.
