Riverside Studio and Art Gallery is back showcasing local artists with an in-house custom frame shop after being closed for three years due to the pandemic.

Stepping into the gallery just north of Old Town Bandon, customers are greeted with a bright and open creative space adorned with warm and colorful wall hangings, including paintings and photography, and 3-D art displays including pottery, woodwork and fabric and jewelry.

Christine Hall creates art out of fabrics and showcases some of her work at the Bandon gallery.
Mike E. Miller shows off some of his work that is currently on display at the Riverside Studio and Art Gallery in Bandon.
