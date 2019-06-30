BANDON - Bandon Animal Rescue was the recipient of this quarter's 100 Strong Bandon charity giving, receiving $3,570 to continue their mission of helping both animals and people in need.
"Thank you to everyone for their donations to support this local charity," said Leanne Salandro, who nominated Bandon Animal Rescue to be a recipient of 100 Strong Bandon gifting.
Bandon Animal Rescue has a three-year history as a Bandon nonprofit primarily focused on animals but also serving people in need. Goodnight and Lynette Lucas work diligently to shelter, re-home, provide medical care, spay/neuter and rehabilitate stray or surrendered animals. Yet no animal's story would be complete without the human backstory and Bandon Animal Rescue recognizes those needs as well. The Lucas's provide assistance for the individuals and families in the local community who need a helping hand via their onsite food and clothing bank, firewood supply, donated household items and other supplies as needed. They also enable the Bandon community to assist other charity organizations working in Coos Bay and outlying areas.
Most recently, Bandon Animal Rescue has expanded their services to include the Rose Walker Memorial Park at their facility. This private, outdoor gathering place provides sheltered seating for groups seeking a local venue for classes, instruction, meetings and more. Volunteers and visitors are always welcome.
100 Strong Bandon is a women’s giving circle that supports local charities. Quarterly, the members meet, select a 501(c)(3) charity that benefits Bandon area residents and make a tax-deductible donation of $50 or more directly to that charity, all within a one-hour meeting. There is no membership fee to join 100 Strong Bandon and all funds raised go directly to charity. The goal is to reach 100-plus members. Current membership is approximately 60. The group is open to women 18 years and older living in the Bandon area. Guests are welcome to attend; however, to nominate a charity or to vote, you must be a member. To find out more about the 100 Strong Bandon, go to www.bandon.com/100-strong or simply come to a meeting.
The next meeting of 100 Strong Bandon will be Wednesday, Aug. 21. Meetings are held in the first floor lounge at Lord Bennett’s, 1695 Beach Loop Drive SW. The doors will open at 5 p.m., with the meeting scheduled 5:30-6:30 p.m.