BANDON – The Bandon Animal Rescue will host a silent auction from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the rescue center. Attendees can bid on a range of auction items, including a 55-inch flat screen TV and more and enter to win a painting while enjoying strawberry lemonade and dessert treats made by Cherie Guthrie. Bandon Animal Rescue is located at 88674 Highway 42S in Bandon.
Additional auction items include horse tack, a stained glass window, pet items, gift baskets and more.
“We encourage the community to come down and make a bid for a cause” said Lynette Lucas, co-founder of the rescue. “The Bandon Animal Rescue’s mission is to give the voiceless a voice. Money raised through the auction will go to the care and nurturing of our rescued animals.”
For more information, contact Bandon Animal Rescue at the 541-347-1105 or visit www.bandonanimalrescue2.com. Remember to like them on Facebook.
About Bandon Animal Rescue
Bandon Animal Rescue's mission is to care for all the animals that come through their gates, to help them medically, mentally and physically, to understand what has happened to them, and help them move in the direction that they all want for them: A "Forever Home of Love, and Safety." Bandon Animal Rescue is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.