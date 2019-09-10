BANDON - All Bandon public schools are inviting parents, students and the community to visit with teachers, tour the schools and learn about the classes and programs they offer at Back to School Night, from 5-6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16.
Bandon High School will have tables in the commons, as they did last year, with representation from various clubs and organizations. Teachers will be in classrooms for parents and students to visit.
Ocean Crest Elementary School will hold a meet-and-greet event and invites parents and visitors to classrooms to receive a treat once their "passport" is punched.
Harbor Lights Middle School will hold its traditional "meet the teacher, tour the school night" with teacher presentations.