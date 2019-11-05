PORT ORFORD — Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 9, to attend a local author event at the Port Orford Library, 1421 Oregon St., Port Orford.
This event will start at 1:30 p.m. in the Freedom of Speech Room. Featured will be Kandi Wyatt from Langlois, James Boyle from Gold Beach, and Helen Picca and Gary Carter from Port Orford. All will be reading from their latest published works and those in progress, followed by Q & A periods.
Get some tips and insights into the publishing game while there. Books by local authors will be for sale toward the end of the event. Wyatt will be presenting her "Dragon Courage, Myth Coast Adventures Triology" and "Biblical Retellings." Boyle his "History of the Rogue Indian War" and "A Game of Shadows." Picca her "The Last Frontier of the Fading West" and Carter his new herb book "The Beginner's Guide to Growing Herbs and Their Culinary, Medicinal and Mystical Properties" and others.
This is a free event and refreshments will be served. Call the Port Orford Library at 541-332-5622, or Carter at 541-332-8899 for more information.