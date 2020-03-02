BANDON — A workshop designed for people's well being is taking place from 3-4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Authentic Movement is a simple, yet profound movement therapy technique. Participants alternate between roles of mover and witness as they move intuitively from an inner point of stillness.
The workshop will be facilitated by Malaya Rider who holds a master's degree in dance/movement therapy from UCLA.
Space is limited to 16 women so be sure to register early at the Bandon Public Library by stopping in or calling 541-347-3221. There is no fee for this workshop.
Please wear loose comfortable clothing and bring a pillow or backjack to sit upon.
