BANDON - The Pacific Coast population of the western snowy plover is federally listed under the Endangered Species Act of 1973 as threatened. The western snowy plover is a Bird Species of Special Concern in California. Snowy plovers were listed as endangered under Washington Department of Game Policy No. 402 in 1981, and as threatened by the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission in 1975. The threatened status in Oregon was reaffirmed in 1989 under the Oregon Endangered Species Act.
David Lauten has monitored the western snowy plover since 1997 as part of the western snowy plover working team and will be making a presentation to the Redwoods Regional Audubon Society next weekend. He will be sharing that presentation at the next meeting of the Cape Arago Audubon Society at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Bandon Community Center (The Barn), 1200 11th St. SW. The public is invited to this free event.
The Cape Arago Audubon Society meeting will also include election of officers for 2018-19, information on a Nov. 17 field trip as well as information on upcoming Christmas Bird Counts in the area. The public is encouraged to join the National Audubon’s local chapter for Coos County on Nov. 14.