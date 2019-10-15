BANDON — Ashley Strain was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at the Oct. 7 City Council meeting.
GBA presents this award to one the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Strain was presented the award in form of a plaque and a gift certificate from WinterRiver Books.
Strain, a senior at Bandon High School, was a princess on this year’s Cranberry Festival Court. Her platform as a cranberry princess was Bay Area Hospital’s Kids’ HOPE Center. It was her support of the Kids' HOPE Center that earned her this recognition. In early August, she stopped at the center and provided over 30 handmade blankets for children receiving services there. A month later, she brought in another 65 handmade blankets for the children receiving services. This month, she is coordinating a youth basketball camp here in Bandon with the proceeds again going to the Kid’s HOPE Center.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the November award should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on Oct. 25.