The first photo I am sharing this week was taken at the small boat basin in late February of 1973 after a fishing boat sunk at the dock.
The vessel Los-Rita was about 30 feet long and was owned by Alonzo Allmon of Bandon, who was reported to be in Idaho at the time. His wife, Marguerite, a teacher in the Ocean Crest school, was in California caring for her seriously ill sister.
Port manager Harry Harris, at the door of the Port's tug Active, and port commissioner Hugh McNeil, center, used the tug to pull the boat around the end of the moorage and into shallow water so that the hull could be pumped out.
The area looked so much different in those days as evidenced by the Moore Mill truck shop at back right, and Moore Mill & Lumber Co. at left in the background.
Hughie was also a commercial fisherman, and was often involved in rescue operations, either of his fellow fishermen or situations like this at the dock. At one time he operated a butcher shop in the back of M&L Grocery, and was a lifelong resident of Bandon, having graduated from high school here.
The second photo, which I copied out of a yearbook, was one of the best I've seen of Croxall & Perry Grocery, and was probably taken sometime in the 1950s.
The building was built by O. H. Haga and C. W. Church right after the Fire, and at least one of those families lived in the rear of the grocery store. In early 1940 they sold to Jim Croxall, a partner with Sid Perry, who changed the name to Croxall & Perry Grocery.
In those days there were three grocery stores in downtown Bandon, including Croxall & Perry, M&L and Erdman's City Market. Several blocks east was the Bandon Market (Davisons).
Jim Croxall sold the building to Dave Elliott in 1968; Dave, who died recently, operated Dave's TV and Appliance at that location for many years. The business was closed over a year ago and is now part of Elliott's estate.
Interestingly, Haga and Church also built some of the first homes on Ocean Drive after the Fire, both of which are still standing. The home built by Church was owned by my grandparents, Grace and L. D. Felsheim, for many years; the Haga house next door was where the W.J. Sweet family lived. The houses are on the north side of Ocean Drive just west of Jackson Avenue.
I've been wanting to share this third picture for a long time. It features Mabel Howard and 17 of her many grandchildren in September of 1957 when she had a grandchild in each class in the Bandon schools.
Mabel and her husband had 10 children, including two (Elsie and Lawrence) who died young, Bertha Faye Propeck Edwards, Jim Howard, Floyd "Buster" Howard, Mildred Knox, Mary Sandstrom, Margaret Snead, Velma Crew and Robert Howard.
Pictured, back, left, are Sandy Sandstrom, senior; Judy Howard and Ronald Knox, juniors; Jimmy Knox, sophomore; Linda Crew, freshman; Rodney Edwards, 8th grade; Steve Howard and Donna Knox, 7th grade;
Front row, from left, Greg Crew, 6th; Susan Howard, 5th; David Howard, 4th; Tommy Howard, 3rd; Ricky Howard and Phyllis Howard, 2nd; Sharon Howard, Darrell Franson (a great-grandson) and Gayle Propeck, 1st grade.
***
A 65-year-old Roseburg woman was lucky that two Douglas County sheriff's deputies were headed to the Ben Irving Reservoir boat ramp Wednesday morning.
They heard her yelling for help and discovered Marie Scarlett Wise outside of her vehicle, conscious and breathing but unable to move. She told them she had spent two nights there hoping that someone would hear her cries for help after her vehicle had gone over a steep embankment near the water.
Actually, it probably felt like two nights, but the deputies determined that Wise had left Bandon the previous morning shortly before 11 a.m., so depending on when the wreck had occurred, they figured she had at least spent one night before she was rescued.
After Fire and EMS crews were able to get Wise to the roadway and transported her to the boat ramp, she was then taken by helicopter to RiverBend Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
The article did not say why she was in Bandon nor how long she had been here.
***
It's not often you see a name you recognize on the front page of The New York Times. But that happened Oct. 22, in an article titled "Purdue Admits That It Pushed Deadly Opioid."
Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyCotin, has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges related to its marketing of the addictive painkiller, and faces penalties of roughly $8.3 billion, the Justice Department announced this week.
In a statement issued after the announcement of the deal, Steve Miller, chairman of the company board, said, "Purdue deeply regrets and accepts responsibility for the misconduct detailed by the Department of Justice in the agreed statement of facts."
Steve is nationally known for fixing major problems in such varied industries as steel, construction and health care. He is the former CEO of Delphi Corporation, and was dubbed by the Wall Street Journal as "U.S. Industry's Mr. Fix-It." His grandfather D.H. Miller, owned Moore Mill & Lumber Co. Steve's father Robert "Bob" Miller was a long-time Portland attorney, and his son, Robin Miller, is a Bandon attorney.
His long list of accomplishments include his book, "The Turnaround Kid; What I learned Rescuing America's Most Troubled Companies."
My guess is the Sackler family, who owns Purdue Pharma, was fortunate when Steve agreed to serve as chairman of the board and assist them with their legal problems.
***
It's hard to write a column while at the same time trying to watch every inning of the fifth game of the World Series. Those of you who watched Saturday night's game know that the ending was like nothing any of us have ever seen ... and if you're a Dodger fan like I am, it was like nothing we ever hope to see again.
***
Just a reminder that Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m. While going through an old Western World I found an interesting article which shows how confusing the time change has been .... and for how long.
In a March 1948 issue, an article read: "A simple move to make Bandon's time conform to most of the rest of the county this week by initating daylight saving time ran into some snags, and the area is in a mild state of confusion.
"Prompted by all the other cities in the county moving clocks ahead one hour, Bandon city officials did likewise so far as city employees and officers are concerned.
"Practically all business and professional offices followed suit. Moore Mill & Lumber company left the decision up to its employees, who decided they didn't want this change and are remaining on standard time. The Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op also is remaining on standard time, rather than disrupting milking times by changing pickup schedules.
"Ferry service at Bullards will remain at status quo, as long as the Moore Mill stays on standard time, as the ferry schedule is made to fit mill employees who commute from the North Bank and Seven Devils areas."
Talk about confusing ....
