I've long been curious about the beautiful house on the corner of Fourth and Ocean Drive, which as long as I could remember, belonged to the Shindler family.
I asked Otto and Geneva Shindler's grandson, Bo, to share some photos and a bit of history about the house, after finding an old postcard of Ocean Drive homes before the fire ... and wondering if they had rebuilt on the same site. It turns out they did.
After the Bandon Fire of 1936, there were three men who led the reconstruction effort to rebuild Bandon: Pharmacist Otto Shindler, Mayor and businessman Ed Capps and my grandfather, Western World publisher L.D. Felsheim.
This is a bit of Otto Shindler's story, mostly as told by his grandson.
"Otto Shindler moved to Coos County after World War I and was partners with Sy Furman, who had a pharmacy in Coquille.
"Otto and Geneva Robinson were married Oct. 4, 1922, in Coquille, and their first order of business was to ride the sternwheeler to Bandon where they had a new drug store and had purchased a home on Beach Loop/Ocean Drive (first photo) that was at the current address of 810 Ocean Drive.
"The home they purchased was a craftsman style house that had been originally ordered from a catalogue, either Sears & Roebuck or Montgomery Ward. That home burned to the ground in the Fire.
"Otto and Geneva started rebuilding immediately after the Fire on the same site. They lived in a one-room house on the site (second photo) for a number of years. They added to that one room house several times to where it has the current footprint (third photo taken many years ago).
"On July 16, 1954, Otto had a heart attack at home and died on the way to the hospital.
"Geneva lived in the home, where she died 35 years later, May 18, 1989. Upon her death, ownership of the house was transferred to her only son, Franz. It was his primary residence until his death March 26, 2009, although he was actually living up the Rogue River about 20 miles west of Gold Beach. My sister Rachel lived in the home for a number of years during that time period.
"Upon Franz' death, ownership of the house transferred to his spouse, Sonja. When she died July 27, 2013, she left the house to her brother, Ed. Ed needed money and my sister Catie purchased the property back for $50,000 and I'm told that she then transferred the contract to her daughter Johanna, who is the current owner of record," said Bo.
-----------------------------
The February rainfall for at least one location in Bandon was reported to be 5.51 inches, compared to a high of 15.61 inches in 2019 and a low of 2.48 in February of last year.
Judging from the rain and snow that we've experienced the first week of March, I would guess that the total rainfall will be higher than it was in February. In March of 2022, we recorded 5.53 inches.
----------------------------
If Ballot Measure 110, which saw Oregon become the first in the nation to decriminalize user grade amounts of cocaine, meth and heroin, weren't enough ....now we have SB 603, which would give $1,000 a month to homeless individuals and those about to be homeless for two years. That is until $25 million has been disbursed by the state. That should be a real drawing card for people seeking a handout if they are not already here, brought by the lure of BM110.
Ironically, SB603 is the brainchild of Senator Wlnsvey Campos, a graduate of Bandon High School, who knows what it's like to struggle with poverty. She was elected in November and became the youngest state senator ... at 26 years old.
Personally, I feel that if the state indeed has $25 million to put toward helping the homeless, rather than dole it out in amounts just enough to help feed a drug habit, it would be better to use that money to put a downpayment on a housing unit, particularly for a family is need. True, it might not help as many people, but it might be far more meaningful .... and actually assist rather than aid and abet ...
KEZI TV recently interviewed several people living on the street, and at least two of them said the money would probably just be spent for drugs, which are pretty easy to find in Oregon, because the consequences amount to no more than a $100 traffic ticket.
I wonder what it will take until the majority party figures out what is happening to our once proud state ... and does something about it. But don't hold your breath ....
-----------------------------
I heard recently that one of Bandon's most popular eating places, Tony's Crab Shack, has been sold by long-time owner Tony Roszkowski to Dave Hisel.
Dave is manager of Banner Bank and chairman of the Bandon School Board. I understand that the business, which is being run by Dave's sister, sold for $1.2 million.
It sits on property owned by the Port of Bandon.
-----------------------------
I received a call this week from a man who lives at Pacific Pines, and he had just learned that crows are not governed by the city's ordinance against feeding birds (like seagulls) because they are in the same category of smaller song birds. And he wasn't happy about it. He says the trees above the apartment complex are filled with loud crows, who share their waste on people's vehicles and the area sidewalks.
He sees someone in a pickup routinely drive by and scatter food for the birds, which he feels is not only littering but just encouraging more crows to flock to the area.
When people routinely feed crows, or seagulls (which is illegal), they sometimes affect others in the area who do not have the same love for the big birds that they do. I just ask that people be mindful of others . . . .
-----------------------------
As mayor, I received a press release this week indicating that the Arbor Day Foundation had named Bandon a 2022 Tree City USA to "honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.
"Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival," read the press release.
-----------------------------
People are invited to join VFW Post 3440, VFW 3440 Auxiliary and American Legion Post 26 as they remember Vietnam War era veterans.
The ceremony will be held Wednesday, March 29, at the Bandon Veterans Memorial Wall in City Park, beginning at 10 a.m. A reception will follow in the Barn.
"This day holds a special place in history as March 29, 1973, was the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam, as well as the same timeframe when Hanoi released the last of the acknowledged prisoners of war," according to Preston Wayte, quartermaster of VFW Post 3440.
-----------------------------
The Bandon Booster Club is accepting donations for those wishing to help pay for a sign honoring long-time baseball/football coach Dick Sutherland. The goal is to raise $3,000 toward naming a portion of the athletic complex after Coach Sutherland.
Dick primarily coached football and baseball at Bandon during the 1950s, '60s and '70s, and he also coached some basketball and track as well as taught physical education classes.
"Dick was a mentor to many young people (who are now getting old) and is deserving of this recognition," said BHS graduate Bo Shindler, who posted information on Facebook.
The Booster Club has created a link for electronic payment. Donations can also be mailed to PO Box 1819, Bandon, OR 97411.
Earlier the Club had announced a similar fundraiser to honor long-time softball coach and district maintenance director Hiemer Kiefer, for a sign at the softball complex on the south side of 11th Street. Kiefer was an outstanding athlete at Bandon High, graduating in the class of 1974
-----------------------------
People are reminded of several upcoming events, including the Bandon Lions Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at City Park.
The Kingston Trio will appear on the Sprague Theater stage on Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. General admission is $50, and tickets can be purchased on line.
-----------------------------
Bay Area Hospital and members of the United Food and Commercial Workers 555 Union have reached an impasse as they bargain over salary and benefit increases. The hospital board has reportedly offered raises of 14 percent; in their final offer to the mediator, the union is now seeking increases of more than 20 percent.
-----------------------------
Kim Winker, director of marketing and communication for the hospital, said the district's balance sheet reflects an average $5.4 million loss for each of the last 13 months, or a total of more than $70 million dollars. Those figures are borne out by the hospital's last audit, which shows a loss of over $60 million for the year.
"The fact remains that an additional $13 million increase in labor costs and/or a vote by the union to strike would place us in an untenable financial situation and we may very well be forced to close our doors," Winker is quoting as saying.
