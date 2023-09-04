No. 1

In 1940, flood waters from Ferry Creek rose in Bandon, covering the floors at Bob-Otto Court.

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

Before the state built a more secure channel for Ferry Creek, it was not unusual for flooding to occur, with one of the worst floods happening in December of 1940.

The story was detailed in the Jan. 2, 1941, Western World, under the front-page headline: "Ferry Creek Flood Water Damaging."

