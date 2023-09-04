Before the state built a more secure channel for Ferry Creek, it was not unusual for flooding to occur, with one of the worst floods happening in December of 1940.
The story was detailed in the Jan. 2, 1941, Western World, under the front-page headline: "Ferry Creek Flood Water Damaging."
"Rowboats were in evidence on Bandon's main business street last Thursday when flood waters from Ferry creek, following several days of torrential rains, were held up by the narrow bridge near the creamery at the foot of the hill leading to East Bandon and inundated several blocks of the business district.
"The water rose rapidly and within a short time formed a rushing river the full width of the highway toward the city hall. (Now the Bandon Historical Society museum) The water rose to a height of between 12 and 18 inches in places. It completely covered the floors in the Bob-Otto Court (first picture, now a service station at 101 and Elmira) where it also did considerable damage to the service station which is also the Greyhound bus depot. Continuing west it reached as far as the theater before avenues for its escape could be opened.
"At Sadye's (second photo and now Alloro restaurant) it was held from coming into the front door by sandbags.
"The family of Art Farrier, residing in a house at the rear of the creamery, was taken out by rowboat, the water being nearly up to the window ledge of the first floor. Mr. and Mrs. Ed Gallier worked rapidly to get their household goods elevated sufficiently to prevent damage.
"City employees first tried to relieve the situation by cutting a larger ditch with a bulldozer where Ferry creek empties into the tide flats near the Tom Lewis home. This proved insufficient and it was found necessary to cut ditches across First street between Elmira and Fillmore avenue. At these outlets the bulkhead that holds the street fill had to be blasted with dynamite (third photo).
"Damage to the extent of several thousand dollars resulted from the flood and it was clearly demonstrated, according to local observers, that the Ferry creek bridge across the highway and the drainage area between the bridge and the tide flat must be widened to accommodate a larger flow.
"A tide of 9.3 feet added considerable to the situation as it served to dam the water at the Ferry creek outlet.
"Sandbags were used with good effect at the street intersection between the Safeway store (now the home of Bandon Brewing Company) and other places of business. The floor of the Davison Market was covered to a depth of several inches. The water had almost reached the floor of the Frank Perry veneer plant and cannery (on First Street). Water covered the floor of the New Bandon Theatre from the stage several rows back but this was largely due to the tide having backed up the water in the special drainage system maintained by the theater.
"Flood waters rushing down the new highway grade that leads south from the intersection with Second street menaced buildings on the south side of the highway. The Gull Cafe, the Coffee Shop and the Club beer parlor were affected.
"The dike across the flat between Flat Elk and Coquille, which past years was flooded to a depth of several feet and which has since been raised by the highway department six feet, stood the test. The water came to within about 18 inches of going over the top. However, the low places on the highway near the Clausen farm, east of Riverton, were covered to a depth of more than two feet at the highest point. Buses, trucks and some passengers cars were able to get through but much of the car traffic was halted. This started on Friday and lasted until Sunday."
Michael J. "Mike" Collins, 54, has been sentenced to five years in prison in connection with what was described by the investigating deputy as "a disturbing event that occurred on Coastal Evergreen Lane just north of Bandon on Sept. 29, 2022."
"As a result of the hard work by Chief Deputy District Attorney Jody Newby and Deputy H. Francis, the case was resolved before trial, thus keeping the victim from further anguish by having to testify at trial," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
On Aug. 14, due to a plea agreement, Collins pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to second degree assault, strangulation and second degree sexual abuse. Additional charges were dismissed as a result of the plea negotiation.
Collins is the former owner of Lloyd's Cafe in Bandon, and also owns the Blue Moon in Coos Bay. --------------------------
Bill Marino, a long-time and much loved member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Bandon and the former owner of Marino's Boots and Saddles in Coquille, died Aug. 8 at the age of 78.
There will be a memorial mass at the church (795 Franklin) at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. A light supper will follow.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, there will be a Celebration of Bill's life at Sturdivant Park in Coquille from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be a potluck event, and people are asked to bring their favorite dish. A meat course, soft drinks and dessert will be provided. Feel free to BYOB. His widow, Kay, asked that people let her know (kaymarino@msn.com) if they are coming so they will have enough tables and chairs set up.
Local relatives include Kay Marino and their daughter, Amy, both of Coquille.
I saw on Facebook this week that Bill Goergen, husband of BHS graduate Peggy Hunt Goergen, died on Aug. 15, just shy of his 85th birthday. Bill and Peggy were married in 1965,and have six children, 14 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren. They have spent their married life in Brookings where Bill was a long-time commercial fisherman.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday, Aug. 25. Viewing for those who want will be at Redwood Memorial from 10 to 11 a.m., the Rosary will be recited at Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 12:30, followed by a funeral mass at 1. An informal reception will be held at the parish hall around 2.
Anthony Zunino, former president of the Bandon Chamber, long-time chair of the Cranberry Festival and a member of the Bandon School board, has spent the past year valiantly fighting cancer while continuing to "give back to the community every single day," said his friend and fellow board member Angela Cardas on a recent Facebook post.
As he continues with extensive cancer treatment, friends are rallying around him, and have set up a bank account at Banner Bank. "Tell them you're on Team Zunino and let's make sure he knows Bandon has his back," said Cardas.
A former member of the Bandon police force and owner of Freedom Graphics, Zunino has spent years volunteering his time whenever and wherever he's needed. Angela pretty much speaks for all of us who know and love him.
I told readers last week about the destination resort, Gravel Point, that the Perk Development Group is planning to build in the Beach Loop area south of Face Rock Drive. Plans have also been revealed for several other developments in the county, including Dungeon Lodge tucked away on an island on Coos Bay, with boat-access only to a fishing resort with 100+ A frame cottages, a fishing lodge and a high-end restaurant. Another is the Pony Creek Point development, which will offer up to 330 residential units, a 108-key boutique hotel, a 17,000 square foot building housing a restaurant and retail space on 14 acres of waterfront near the Southern Oregon Regional airport.
Charleston Village is a 35-acre redevelopment including a fish market and farmers' market, with commercial and institutional office space, a makerspace, a boutique hotel and waterfront charter/fishing offices that support tourism and the commercial fishing fleet.
Two events are coming up at the Bandon Museum Sunday, Aug. 27, on a Free Summer Sunday. The South Coast Striders "Bandon Historical Hike" leaves from the museum parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Two hike options, one led by Reg Pullen and the other by Jim Proehl, will give hikers a chance to learn some local history and get in a good walk. More details are available on the coostrails web site.
Stop by the museum in the afternoon on the Free Summer Sunday. Enjoy ice cream in the parking lot coupled with a visit to the museum. Be sure the kids ask to take the "History Detective's Challenge." Ice cream will be served from 1 to 3 p.m. courtesy of Sunset Oceanfront Lodging. Free Sunday admission is provided by First Interstate Bank and Best Western Inn at Face Rock.
It was great to learn that the Coos County Commissioners had unanimously approved a resolution recently calling for the repeal of Ballot Measure 110, which decriminalized user grade amounts of heroin, meth and cocaine and has caused many deadly unintended consequences.
The resolution points out that BM110 was passed in 2020 with the promise of reducing crime, improving public safety and saving lives.
"The evidence shows that Measure 110 has led to the opposite effect, leading to an increase in overdose deaths, criminal activity, public nuisance and a diminished quality of life for the citizens of Oregon," points out the resolution.
In Oregon is 2020 there were 585 overdose deaths. In 2021 that number increased to 917. The rate of Oregon teenagers dying from drugs since 2019 has more than tripled. In Coos County thousands of Narcan doses have been administered each year and infant deaths have been attributed to unsecured drugs.
Members of law enforcement have reported that Measure 110 has made it much more difficult to motivate drugs users to enter treatment. The threat of arrest and prosecution has been removed by Measure 110, which has also decreased the ability to find and create cases against dealers.
The resolution was signed by Commissioners Bob Main, Rod Taylor and John Sweet and Sheriff Gabriel Fabrizio.
I have requested that the resolution be added to the Bandon city council's agenda for our Sept. 11 meeting, to give us an opportunity to sign a letter of support for the efforts of the county to repeal this dangerous measure.
