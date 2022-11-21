As I See It: Bandon Miller's semi-pro baseball team

The first picture I am sharing is the cover of a booklet published by the late Bob Sutherland, featuring copies of articles mostly from the pages of Western World and the Coos Bay Times highlighting the years of the Bandon Miller's semi-pro baseball team. Those in the cover picture include Bill Burgher Sr., (top right)  Billy Burgher (the bat boy) and at right, Rudy Backlund, the manager.

Many are from the early '50s, when I recall going to the games with Pete Goodbrod (who played for the Bandon Millers) and his wife, Joan, a good friend of mine. I was only in junior high, but it was a real thrill to follow the Bandon Millers.

