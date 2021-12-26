In 1943 the tug Port of Bandon and the tug Klihyam were taken over by the federal government for use in the Aleutian Islands during World War II. The two Bandon tugs were instrumental in saving a large merchant ship loaded with supplies, and the captains, including Martin Guchee, were the first civilians cited for meritorious service in the Aleutians.
The Port of Bandon photo I am sharing today was loaned to me by Bob Richardson of Coos Bay.
After the war, the Port of Bandon went to great lengths to get the tug returned to Bandon, but it wasn't without a battle and the assistance of several Oregon congressmen.
According to an article in the April 25, 1946, Western World, the Port of Bandon commissioners had been negotiating for a number of months with the War Shipping Administration for the repurchase of the tug. At the outset, the port offered $45,000. This offer was not submitted to the shipping board because the appraised value had been set at $65,000. However the shipping board decided to call for bids ... and the highest offer was for $30,000 made by a Seattle firm.
Through the assistance of Congressman Harris Ellsworth and Senator Guy Cordon the port protested sale of the tug at the high bid and all bids were declined. Eventually the original offer of the port of Bandon was accepted.
Less than three months later, the tugboat Port of Bandon arrived in the local harbor to a heroes welcome from local citizens. Mill whistles, fire sirens and church bells heralded the homecoming.
"Captain Guchee, who holds a responsible position with a large towing concern in Seattle, brought the tug to Bandon as a token of loyalty for the old home port; also to have a visit with his twin sons before they are assigned to sea duty," said the article.
Four Bandon men went to Seattle to return as crew members, including Jack Nyross, Stan Tucker, Eugene Stearns and Arnold Foster. Stearns was my cousin and I did not know until I found the article Sunday that he had been on the tug when it returned to Bandon.
As a result of the Port obtaining the tug, Moore Mill was once again able to return to water shipping for their products, which during the war had been trucked for shipment to rail and vessel at Coos Bay.
In 1960, the tug was purchased by the Upper Columbia River Towing Company. Soon after that, the tug sprang a leak and sank in Kure Island Channel in the South Pacific.
The second photo is a great picture of Moore Mill & Lumber Co., which was Bandon's number one employer for many years.
An item in the March 1946 Western World explained that the Moore family sold control in its three Coos County mills to D.H. Miller Sr. and associates. The Miller family continued to operate the mill until it was closed down and dismantled in the mid-1980s.
The article says that "D.H. Miller Sr. is known to the industry as one of its ablest operators. He came to Moore Mill in 1937 after holding executive positions with several major lumber firms in the northwest. He managed the mill for eight years before purchasing it.
"Two of his three sons, David H. Jr. and Walter, are associated with their father in the Moore industries. The third son, Robert S., is a junior partner in the law firm of King and Wood, Portland.
"The Moore industries were founded in 1900 by George W. Moore, a Michigan banker and lumberman. With his old logging partner, L.J. Cody, he became interested in the Coach Timber Co. tract on Lampa Creek near Bandon. Cody Lumber Co. was formed to log this tract. Lacking market for logs it built a mill on the present site in Bandon in 1906. This mill burned in 1909 and after this disaster Cody retired. Moore rebuilt the mill and formed the Geo. W. Moore Lumber company, which operated until 1916 when it was succeeded by Moore Mill and Lumber company. Moore's brother, F.T. Moore of Port Huron, Mich., was involved with him in the latter venture."
F.T. "Fred" Moore Jr. and his brother-in-law Carl Lorenz later owned and operated M&L Grocery for many years.
The Miller family continues to own the former Moore Mill site, and a large office building on the south side of First Street to operate their extensive timber business.
In the same March 1946 issue of Western World, I saw the headline, "Dress Shop to Open in Remodeled Building."
The building, which is pictured here behind my grandmother, Grace Felsheim, was known as the Topping building after the fire. It adjoined the Bank of Bandon, formerly the First National Bank building and today owned by the Masonic Lodge.
The building had been purchased by Mr. and Mrs. John Fitzsimmons and Mr. and Mrs. Dave Philpott, who remodeled it into a modern, up-to-date dress shop, which was known as The Style Shop.
Today that building is owned by Chip and Jean Salmon, who operate two clothing stores in the building, including The Loft on 2nd. The Salmons also own Sweet Peas on Baltimore.
* * *
A Bandon woman posted on her Facebook page the other day asking for prayers for her friend, Lynnelle Kummelehne, who is hospitalized and is very ill, having had to be intubated to help her breathe. Saturday she was still being intubated, so I do not know what her prognosis is.
My heart goes out to Lynnelle and her husband, Dino, who have made their position against vaccinations well known, with Lynnelle appearing before both the city council and the school board in recent months to talk about the dangers of the vaccine.
I know how strongly people feel about the vaccines, both for and against, but when I hear that full of life, healthy people like Lynnelle have been stricken, I pray that when she recovers, they will urge people to get vaccinated.
My prayers are with Lynnelle and Dino during these trying days. We have been friends for years and I wish only the best for both of them.
* * *
The list of the 2021 Top 25 taxpayers for Coos County came out recently, and just as I expected, Bandon Dunes was the top taxpayer at just over a million dollars.
Roseburg Forest Products was second at $922,356, followed by Pacificorp at $755,654 and Charter Communications, fifth at $538,086.
Other top taxpayers with Bandon ties include North Bend Medical, No. 7; First Community Credit Union, No. 10; Ron LaFranchi, No. 14; Moore Mill & Lumber Co., No. 20, and Hardin Optical, No. 22.
There were only two individuals named in the Top 25, including LaFranchi and Howard Willett.
LaFranchi paid $212,732 in taxes, based on his property holdings in Coos County assessed at $15,987,729 and with a real market value of $22,562,122. Among his businesses are Ron's Oil in Coquille and Bandon.
* * *
People are becoming more and more concerned about the number of vandals, burglars and drunk drivers in Coos County who are not being jailed. At first, it was just a little murmur but as more and more people read anecdotal evidence about repeat offenders who are not being jailed, they are becoming more and more concerned. And rightfully so.
It may be time for Coos County leaders to get together and meet with Sheriff Craig Zanni to lend our assistance and determine what it will take to get the jail fully opened.
Having talked to Craig myself twice in recent weeks, it does not seem to be financial problems as much as staffing; either people have left, are out on Family Medical Leave or they have been out sick.
But someone needs to assure the people of Coos County that the jail will soon be open and that they don't have to fear that the person coming toward them is still driving .... after three drunk-driving tickets and no jail time.
Portland already has a reputation as being one of the most lawless big cities in the country; we do not want the same for Coos County. My sister has family members who live in Empire, and although they recently purchased a large home, they are very concerned about the increasing crime in that area and are looking at their options.
Time for some answers.
* * *
I was sorry to learn of the death of former Coquille High School football coach, Andy Klemm, who died recently at the age of 81. He and his wife, Bits (Marian), who died last spring, lived in Albany. He was a true gentlemen in addition to being a great coach. He coached the Red Devils from 1966 to 1985 and in 20 seasons, his record was 115-67-2.
I found an item on the Internet about the 25 most dominant high school football teams in Oregon's second-highest classification, and I found both Coquille and Bandon on the list.
The picture that accompanied the article was taken after Bandon won the state championship in 1950, and I could pick out then superintendent Keith Goldhammer and Chuck Hess.
In 1970, Coquille was the 20th top dominant team with a 12-0 record under Coach Klemm. That year the Red Devils scored 377 points and allowed only 67. Coquille won the state championship by beating Junction City 10-7. The article points out that after the 1970 football championship, Coquille did not win another playoff game until 2015 .... until 2021, when they once again won the state championship.
The South Umpqua team of 1977 (No. 15) went 12-0 under Coach Kent Wigle, who left in 1988 for Marshfield where he won the big-school title in 1992. I was friends with the Wigle family and stayed in their home one weekend when I was dating then Riddle coach Gene Forman.
The Bandon Tigers of 1950 were the 8th most dominant team when they went 10-0 under coach Harry Therkelsen. They beat Union 19-18 in the state final, with Art Dornath scoring all three of Bandon's TDs. In the semifinal 50-0 win over Garibaldi, Dornath and Dean Van Leuven each scored three touchdowns, while Ed Wehner returned an interception for a 95-yard TD and Darrell Ward scored a 47 yard TD.
It was the first year for Therkelsen, who compiled a record of 22-6 in three years before being replaced by Dick Sutherland, who won 168 games in 28 seasons (1953-80) at Bandon, including the 1968 state title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In