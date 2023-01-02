Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

"Pool Halls are raided" is the big headline on the front page of the Feb. 14, 1924, Western World. The story more closely relates to something you would find today in True Detective.

"Secret agents representing the sheriff's office and the office of the state prohibition director made a raid on the Arcade (first picture) and the Idle Hour pool halls Thursday afternoon and as a result five arrests were made, all pleading guilty to selling intoxicating liquor. A sixth arrest was made on the same day for selling moonshine on the streets.



