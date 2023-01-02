"Pool Halls are raided" is the big headline on the front page of the Feb. 14, 1924, Western World. The story more closely relates to something you would find today in True Detective.
"Secret agents representing the sheriff's office and the office of the state prohibition director made a raid on the Arcade (first picture) and the Idle Hour pool halls Thursday afternoon and as a result five arrests were made, all pleading guilty to selling intoxicating liquor. A sixth arrest was made on the same day for selling moonshine on the streets.
"At the Arcade several gallons of liquor were taken. It was found in a back room on the second floor. Three arrests were made in the place. J.C. Page and Orvil Counts, proprietors, and V.C. Gartin, employee. At the Idle Hour a partially filled bottle of liquor and six or seven small whiskey glasses were taken. The two employees of the place, Ed Austin and R.E. Fox, were placed under arrest. The two places have apparently been under one ownership. Jim Wilson was arrested on the street after a secret service man had bought a bottle from him.
"Deputy Sheriff Malehorn had charge of the raid and swore to the complaints. Hearing was held late that afternoon before Justice of the Peace L.J. Hadley and the following fines and sentences were given:
"Page, Counts and Wilson were fined $500 each and sentenced to 30 days in the county jail. Austin, Fox and Gartin were each fined $400. The fines of the latter three have been paid while the other three are now serving their sentences. The total of the fines is $2700.
"The raid followed carefully laid plans. Two young fellows posing as loggers became on intimate terms with the offenders and even went so far as to borrow money from them at times. They used marked money in making their purchases and therefore had much evidence before the raid was made."
The arrest of such prominent citizens as Page, Counts and Gartin indicates just how seriously law enforcement viewed prohibition.
I've used the second photo of the steamer Elizabeth leaving the Bandon harbor, with a load of lumber, to illustrate another story I found in a January 1924 issue of Western World headlined "Big Wealth Behind Port."
The subhead says: "Natural Resources Greater Than Most Harbors on Atlantic Coast."
"The natural resources in the district of the Port of Bandon are sufficient to warrant harbor improvements. There are ports on the Atlantic coast on which large sums have been expended which did not originally have a fraction of the natural advantages which surround this harbor. These seaports were improved and big industries and development followed.
"The lumbering, the coal, and the dairying make up three great industries of the Port of Bandon district which will constantly grow and which are sufficient to guarantee an enormous commerce in the future.
"Bandon as a city has reached a point where it is now destined to be one of the important points on the Oregon Coast. The opening of the resources behind it will make it grow. With a railroad or without one it is the outlet for a great rich territory and water shipment is necessary.
"Probably few of the harbors on the Atlantic coast which were developed to their highest possible point had back of them the natural wealth and future assurance of commerce as is found in the Bandon section. The products which the Port of Bandon has to offer and which the country and the world needs as commodities make up a sufficient reason for the fullest harbor development possible."
I found a neat story about long-time football coach Dick Sutherland (third photo) in the Oct. 24, 1957, Western World, and it's good enough to share with you. I know it was written by either my grandfather, L.D. Felsheim, or my uncle, Lou Felsheim. Years later I had similar praise for the Coach.
"The alumni of Bandon High and many other sports-minded football fans were pleased at Friday night's victory when the Tigers, for the first time in more than 20 years, won a game from the Red Devils. It was a great victory and cause for rejoicing," said the writer, referring to the Coquille team.
"Incidentally, however, local fans should realize that Tiger football has been built up during several years past, and that the present team, good as it is, is a build-up of football strategy and physical experience that goes back to the first year that Coach Dick Sutherland arrived on the scene. He and his assistants deserve the credit.
"We've heard some criticism about how tough Sutherland is with his boys, but we've noticed that in all the tough games this season the Bandon lads came out unscathed while some of their opponents were carried off the field. The Tigers have learned to hit hard and how to take it. When they make the team under Sutherland, they've got to be good."
***********************
No matter how much good weather we have in the first couple of weeks in December, it never fails that the big storm ... this year it was an ice storm in the valley .... will derail or make harder more people's travel plans as they head for all parts of the country to join their families for the Christmas holiday.
Sunday's Register-Guard detailed the number of wrecks that had occurred in the Eugene area between Thursday night and Saturday noon. My youngest sister and her daughter and two-year-old granddaughter, who live in Vancouver, Wash., spent the week in Bandon, but had to return home Saturday, and managed to escape the ice, arriving home about 3:30 that afternoon to icicles hanging from their deck.
Other family members were driving down from Portland Tuesday (Dec. 27) but by that time it was expected to warm up. We are used to high winds and lots of rain, but black ice is another matter, and we are fortunate seldom to experience that here in our area.
The people I felt sorry for were those spending their time in airport terminals as so many flights were cancelled across the country. I guess it's a tossup .... get stuck in an airport or try to maneuver on ice-slickened highways. Hopefully most people made it to their destination by Christmas Day. ***********************
I was sorry to learn that Scott Briggs, 69, who worked many years at Southern Coos Hospital as a respiratory therapist, had died. He and his wife Karen are long-time residents of Bandon and have many friends in the area.
I also saw a Facebook post by Tracee Nagel-Eggert, who said that her sister, the former Norene Schellong, had died. She was a member of the Bandon High School Class of 1958.
***********************
Randy Texley texted me last week to call my attention to the fact that Bandon High School graduate Anthony Levrets, 48, was one of the announcers for the Pac12 basketball game that was playing on another channel.
The Tigers went to state in 1991 and 1992, Anthony's junior and senior years, during which he was named the Most Valuable Player of the Far West League.
Others who played during those years were Ron Riley, Troy Lafayette, Justin Shammot, Mark Peters, Ron Hunt, Alfred Linke, Dave Craft and Brian Freitag.
The son of Larry Levrets, he served as head coach for the University of Utah Women's basketball team for five years, and was a Utah assistant for four years. Prior to that he coached men's college basketball for 10 years at Southern Oregon, Willamette and Lane Community College.
He also served as the girls basketball coach at Wilson High School in Portland, having been hired in 2018. ***********************
Speaking of sports, University of Oregon grad Justin Herbert, now the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, became the first NFL quarterback to throw for 13,000 yards in his first three seasons.
I hadn't really watched that much professional football until Justin went pro, and it is great to watch his accomplishments. I also follow the San Francisco 49ers, as one of their top players, Christian McCaffery, was a star at Stanford during his college career.
***********************
As I was scrolling through old issues of the Western World, I found the story about J. F. "Jack" Kronenberg, who built Bandon's salt water swimming pool, known as the Natatorium, in the area we now know as Coquille Point. The building burned in the Fire of 1936.
It's just too bad that Bandon does not have benefactors like Mr. Kronenberg, who would be willing to step up and build a pool today. Crazy thinking, I know, but anyone can dream ....
***********************
I received an update from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex. The refuge is under new leadership and asked me to share their information with the community. Their new Project Leader is Harry McQuillen; the Deputy Project Leader is Kate Iaquinto; and the Marsh Refuge Manager is Alex Cook. People are welcome to reach out to the complex at 541-867-4550 or by email to oregoncoast@fws.gov.
