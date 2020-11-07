The first picture I am sharing was taken around the mid l960s when the fishing fleet had grown to 50 boats. An article on the front page of the Aug. 4, 1966, Western World told the story.
"Fishing activity in the Port of Bandon has definitely been on the increase during the past two weeks, reports Graydon Stinnett, owner of Bandon Seafood Market.
"From an average of 21 fishing boats per day in July, mid-week count yesterday indicated 50 boats, and this number is apt to be raised by five or more per day, while the present season is in progress, said Stinnett.
"Attracting a large number of California fishermen, Stinnett is now working at a peak capacity, with more than 22 employees busily processing an estimated 15,000 pounds of salmon per week. He said that his top was on July 27, when 9,000 pounds were unloaded from 15 vessels, processed and shipped from the local business.
" 'We could increase our production 100 percent right now, if it were not for our lack of ice facilities,' Stinnett said. But to justify the investment of the ice-making equipment, he would have to be certain that the bar and jetty conditions would allow year-round production.
"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently making a study of the facilities of the Port of Bandon to ascertain the economic feasibility of spending nearly five million dollars to bring the Bandon harbor up to year-round use, so necessary to maintaining an expanded seafood processing plant here."
The second photo of Queen Anne Cottage on the Beach (note its proximity to Face Rock) is a post card, probably from the 1920s.
An article in the Dec. 20, 1945, Western World provides some history.
"A deal was closed this week whereby Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Peters, recently of Portland, became owners of the Queen Anne resort property on Bandon beach. This desirable location has a three-tenant apartment at present, and formerly had six beautiful cottages overlooking Bandon's picturesque beach. It also had the original Queen Anne Cottage (pictured) built there about 70 years ago by Mr. Nichols.
"The 'Queen Anne' was owned by the Rasmussen Brothers, Chris and Nels, during Bandon's prosperous growing years, and was later purchased by A.P. Sweet and then by W.J. Sweet.
"A tea room, with plate glass windows on the south and west, was added to the old cottage, and a popular eating place, known as the Queen Anne Tea Room, was operated by Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Jarman. Three tourist cottages were also run by the Jarmans.
"In 1929, Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Sweet added three more cottages and for eight years ran the business themselves and the Queen Anne because popular not only along the West Coast, but was known all over the U.S. All but the present apartments was destroyed in the Bandon Fire, Sept. 26, 1936.
"The new owners plan to build a house on the old Queen Anne site and later may develop the place as a modern cottage resort.
"The Peters also are interested in the local cranberry business. Mr. Peters became a partner with Lou Wright who recently bought the Walter Cox home south of Bandon on the Coast highway. They have about seven acres of berries east of the Cox home near the junction of the Bandon Beach Road. Mr. Wright is a musician and instructor at the Langlois school band."
Update: the three cottages that did not burn in the fire remain today, and are owned by Alex Linke. Mr. Wright later served as the long-time band director for the Bandon School District. Lou Wright and his wife Alice also owned Wright's Myrtlewood at Beach Junction, now the home of Kimberly's Book Nook.
The third picture was taken in July of 1966 of the club champions at Bandon's Westmost Golf Course. The picture was taken by me in front of the massive stone fireplace in the clubhouse during a social event. Club champion was Ray Baird (center) and runner-up was Bill Burgher, left. Joe Turner, right, was runner-up in the third flight. Not pictured was Bill Hopson, who was first-flight champion.
After printing out the photo, I realized that the two watercolor paintings on the wall behind the fireplace were painted by my grandmother, Grace Felsheim, who did not start painting until she was 65.
I was given a tour of the new staff/caddie housing units at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort this week by Katy (Vierck) Gonzales, resident staff housing manager. At present they have sited 10 of the tiny-house, one-bedroom units, but plans are to have 30 of them on site. They are beautiful and extremely functional, but best of all are providing a much-needed amenity for people who work at the resort.
One only needs to look at the price of homes being sold in the Bandon area to know that this is definitely a seller's market and we are in dire need of additional work-force housing.
* * *
One of the perks of being a member of the Bandon Historical Society is receiving its publication, "The Bandon Light," which comes out three or four times a year. Their most recent publication was a special Veterans Day issue, sponsored by Bain Insurance, and designed and laid out by museum board member Jim Proehl.
The feature article is titled "One POW's Story: As remembered by Carol Tucker Acklin," which told the story of the capture of Carol's uncle, Stan Tucker, brother of her father Howard. It is a riveting read.
The eight-page publication also included a letter from the late Don Goddard, dated May 9, 1945, from Germany, written to his parents and shared by his daughter, Nancy Goddard Murphy, a member of the museum board.
The special edition included photos of a selection of Bandon High School graduates who served, including Class of '15, Raymond Geisendorfer; Class of '28, Master Sergeant Chet Campbell; Class of '40, Eugene Stearns (my cousin); Class of '41, Louis Felsheim (my uncle); Class of '42, Edgar Lowe Capps; Class of '51, Bill Domenighini; Class of '57, Wayne Campbell; Class of '64, Tom Goss; Class of '66, Donnie Goddard; Class of '84, Mark Handsaker, and Class of '86, Jess Crabtree.
If you're not already a Historical Society member, you may want to subscribe. Dues are $15 a year for an individual, $25 for a family, $35 for a business, or $250 for a life membership. Checks can be made out to BHS and sent to Bandon Historical Society, PO Box 737, Bandon.
* * *
I got up extremely early (for me) Thursday so I could head out to the City Park for the free flu shot, being given by employees of the Southern Coos Health District. This is a wonderful public service that the district has been doing for many years.
The gal administering my shot was long-time RN Debbie Allen, who told me this would be her last flu shot clinic as she is retiring in April .... after more than 41 years working for the local health district. And that included 20 years at the former hospital, which was located on the hill overlooking the lighthouse.
Surely this must be some sort of a record. What a wonderful achievement!
* * *
Speaking of hospitals, I saw on the news that 14 employees of the Lower Umpqua Health District in Reedsport walked off the job last week, including the CEO, and I believe the CFO and possibly the DNS.
I had heard earlier in the day that five employees had quit, but I had no idea it was 14 until I saw it on TV that night. A member of the hospital board was interviewed and said it would not impact the hospital. It makes me wonder how the loss of 14 employees would not impact the hospital; if that is true, they must have been way overstaffed. At any rate it will be interesting to see what was behind this mass exodus.
* * *
After my note about Steve Miller, he sent me a nice email, with a few points, which I think are worth sharing with my readers since Perdue Pharma has been in the news so much lately.
All purported actions at the company included in the felony pleas occurred prior to Miller's arrival as Chairman in mid-2018.
Shortly after he arrived, he created a new independent Board of Directors with no participation by any of the Sackler family.
"Settlement with the Department of Justice was an essential step, but not the final step, toward a full resolution of our case and in which we will create a new 'Public Benefit Corporation' dedicated to assisting communities and victims of the opioid epidemic and with zero connection of any kind with the Sacklers," Miller said.
On a personal note, he also wished me good luck in my election.
