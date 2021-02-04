The first picture I am sharing this week was taken in May of 1937, and was on the front page of the Western World heralding the opening of the "newest in English type beach cottages, especially designed to blend into Bandon's rugged coast line, characteristic of New Bandon."
The article was talking about Windermere.
Bear in mind this was less than eight months after the Bandon Fire had virtually wiped out Bandon.
Here's what the article had to say about this wonderful new development, which stands today as one of the oldest and certainly most popular beach motels on the coast.
"Characteristic of a new type of construction that may be employed in the building of a new Bandon, Windermere is a recently completed group of modern beach cottages, owned by J.F.T. Kirkup, and situated along the ocean bluff at the Westmost Golf Course."
Actually the development was across Beach Loop Road from the golf course, much of which today is the Inn at Face Rock.
"While the new cottage group is not within the city limits, it is pointed out as a most desirable English-type architecture that lends itself in wide variations, and that could readily be adapted to New Bandon as it combines beauty with economy. It has all the convenience and durability necessary, is built of local materials, and the construction is not of an expensive type."
Today, Windermere is inside the city limits, which had been extended southward over the years.
"Mr. Kirkup began breaking ground for Windermere last September, just before the big fire. He owns about six acres along the ocean bluff with 1,000 feet of beach frontage. His building plans include six units, of which four, shown in the picture above, are completed. They are at present occupied by Bandon families who lost their homes to the fire.
"Each unit has three apartments, so arranged that all are convenient and every bit of space is utilized to advantage. They were planned by Mr. Kirkup with assistance in designing by the builders John Dornath & Sons."
Dornath, a long-time resident of Bandon, was best known as the builder of the Natureland resort, a mile or so south of Windermere, which survived the fire. All that remains of Natureland today is the original house. At its peak it was a masterpiece of whimsical design, complete with a functioning windmill and surrounded by small cabins.
The article about Windermere went on to say that "a central hot water plant and a private, electrically operated and controlled water system, have been installed, also a central plant to supply gas for cooking. The apartments are heated with individual oil heaters.
"Nearly every dollar that went into the construction was spent locally. The plumbing, including the hot water plant, was installed by the McNair Hardware Co., who also furnished builders hardware. The lumber and other materials were furnished by the Coast Lumber Yard, and the interior finish and mill work by the Acme Planing Mill.
In an editorial in the same issue of the paper, my grandfather (the editor and publisher) commented on the structure. "We think it a decidedly beautiful group of cottages, an addition to Bandon Beach of which the entire Oregon coast may be proud. We like to point to it as characteristic of what we hope New Bandon will be. Windermere is of an English, steep-roofed architectural style. It is unusually fitting to local climatic conditions and its general design seems to blend admirably into the natural landscape of this section.
"It is not for us to decide what the architecture of New Bandon is to be, but we take the liberty to suggest that some distinctive type be chosen and that all the buildings to be erected in the new restricted area be built along such definite lines."
The second picture was taken sometime in the early 1900s of the Grace Dollar, which warranted a front page article in the Bandon Recorder Feb. 28, 1913, as anticipation mounted for the arrival of the new ship. It is shown parked at the dock along First Street in front of one of the Bandon Woolen Mills.
"The new Grace Dollar, the big lumber carrier that is to make this port regularly from now on, left San Pedro for Bandon yesterday (which would have been a Thursday) and will probably arrive about Sunday.
"The Grace Dollar is the biggest boat that has ever come into this river and will carry a cargo of 800,000 feet of lumber, with a 12 foot draught and with a full cargo will carry 1,200,000 feet.
"The coming of the Speedwell and the Grace Dollar is marking a new era in the history of this port, and it will not be many years before much larger vessels will be coming here with ease.
"All we need is a little deeper water on the bar, and this can easily be secured by the forming of a port commission and then doing systemic work."
The Recorder often carried articles in those days urging the formation of a lower river port commission, which today we know as the Port of Bandon.
The third photo, probably taken sometime in the '60s, features Bandon School District Superintendent Roland "Rollie" Parks, at right, and long-time BHS principal Alvin "Swede" Mullikin, at left. Not sure what they are doing, but for certain it was some kind of a photo op for a picture undoubtedly taken by me.
Mullikin came to Bandon in 1956, and left around the mid-'60s to take a job in the Albany School District. Parks, who had served nine years as principal of Ashland high School, also arrived in the district in 1956 (my junior year in high school) and retired in June of 1971. He was followed by Otis K. Murray, who served four years before tragically dying of a heart attack in 1975, only months after an arsonist destroyed our high school.
***
Bandon's newest city councilor, Patrick Salandro, who was sworn in at the Jan. 4 council meeting, via zoom, has resigned.
Last Monday morning, Salandro sent an email to City Manager Dan Chandler and copied the councilors, saying: "It is with much regret that I am officially resigning my elected position of City Councilor effective immediately. Personal family matters have recently arisen that makes my resignation necessary. I am sorry to have to resign before I ever really had the chance to get started."
To say that we were stunned is an understatement. Patrick had already talked with me and several of the councilors about his ideas for the town, particularly when it came to Urban Renewal dollars.
I have no idea why he resigned, but I do know that he apparently still substitutes for the Bandon School District as last week he received the Covid-19 vaccine, posting a picture of himself getting the vaccine on his Facebook page.
People interested in filling the vacancy can contact city hall (541-347-2437) to obtain an application, or they can find one on the city's website. It is necessary that a person have lived inside the city limits for at least a year.
***
Governor Brown's statement last week that the state would no longer provide information about each Covid-19 death apparently generated a lot of push back and controversy, and she has now reversed that decision, which is wise.
According to the Oregonian, Brown's "turnaround came less than 48 hours after the Oregon Health Authority discontinued sharing specifics of each death and less than 24 hours after Brown's spokesman defended the agency's decision.
"Brown ordered the OHA to publish full death details weekly rather than daily, as the agency had done for 10 months. But state health officials said they'll resume daily reporting next week.
"But lawmakers on both sides of the aisle disliked the change. Senate and House Republicans excoriated Oregon's Democratic governor, questioning if it was a cover-up linked to Brown's decision to prioritize vaccinations for teachers ahead of vulnerable seniors, whose deaths would no longer be as simple to track."
***
Brown's decision to vaccinate teachers ahead of senior citizens flies in the face of recommendations by the Center for Disease Control, since the greatest majority of deaths are attributed to people 65 and older, and that same holds true in Oregon. That age group accounts for more than 80 percent of the state's Covid-related deaths.
An editorial in Sunday's Oregonian was titled "Vaccines must lead to schools reopening."
The editorial points out that "while we disagree with the decision to postpone vaccines for older Oregonians, whose vulnerability merits prioritization, the die has been cast. We also believe schools can reopen safely even without vaccines, as the CDC reaffirmed last week, but recognize the political necessity of vaccinations to get schools open.
"But Brown has taken a hands-off approach to the brewing conflicts between school districts and their teachers unions, who are balking at returning to the classroom even with vaccines.
The editor ends by saying "Because no matter how justifiable the reason to prioritize teachers, Brown opted to sell out older Oregonians. She should not sell out younger Oregonians as well."
Bear in mind that this did not appear in the conservative Wall Street Journal. This was written by the Oregonian editorial staff, regarded by many as liberal.
I wholeheartedly agree with their position.
***
On the subject of vaccines, KEZI, on its 11 o'clock nightly news lets viewers know how many vaccines have been administered in the counties in their viewing area: Linn, Benton, Lane, Douglas and Coos .... and sadly, Coos is far behind in the number of vaccines administered.
