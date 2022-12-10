"Moore Mill -- part of Bandon's history" was the headline of a great article in the June 15, 1983, Western World, which told the story of what was Bandon's leading employer for many, many years.
"Two things stand out to the person touring Bandon's Moore Mill and Lumber Company plant -- the expertise of the workers and the quality of the lumber they turn out.
"Moore Mill's mill, established in Bandon in 1909 and owned by the Miller family since 1948, is living history. It's one of the few large log, old-growth timber mills around.
"While many of the modern mills are aided by computers and have retooled to smaller, second-growth timber, Moore Mill uses the skills of men and tackles the big guys.
"It takes only three massive Douglas firs to fill the log trucks (first picture) headed for Moore Mill. Inside, a 10-foot head rig allows the mill to turn out 24x24-inch beams, 40 feet long." (This picture was taken in 1950 as Moore Mill hauled big logs out of the woods).
"With the saws adjustable, the mill can produce whatever lengths 40-foot and under the customer orders, and everything from1x2s to construction beams.
"Men manning each phase of the milling turn the logs for the best cut. They channel some back for resaw, minimizing the knots, the weak spots, sorting and sawing for the strongest, highest quality product without waste."
" 'A lot of the guys have 20-30 years experience,' David Miller, nephew of mill company president Walt Miller, said. 'You can't just walk in off the streets and become a sawyer. You have to work your way up the machines (second photo of long-time sawyer Bill Linn the day he retired) and become effective at getting the most out of the logs.'
"Both Walt and David Miller agree that Moore Mill is known for quality lumber.
" 'We have the Cadillac of logs,' David said. 'We have a very good reputation with our customers; they know us for quality.'
"Their customers span the world. Lumber with the Moore Mill stamp is shipped internationally from Coos Bay. Barges pull into Bandon and load up with three million board feet, taking it south to California for domestic distribution (third photo of loaded barge at Moore Mill dock).
The previous year, the article explains that because of market conditions, the mill closed in May and did not open until January 1983.
"Miller said they hope to keep the mill running throughout the year, but he would make no promises.
"Moore Mill got its start around the turn of the century, begun by L.J. Cody and George Moore, former logging partners in Michigan.
"About 1912, Cody's interest was purchased by Moore, who formed the George W. Moore Lumber Co."
Times were tough those first couple of years, and prices were described as "ruinously low" and a truly profitable operation was virtually impossible. "Then, with the outbreak of World War 1 in 1914, the market livened."
"Moore bought a tract of land composed largely of Sitka spruce.
"The spruce operation proved profitable and the company did well until the great depression struck in 1932, according to Moore. A major step taken by the management to cope with the situation was the abandonment of the company's logging operation and the employment of contract loggers.
"Though the mill survived the Bandon fire of 1936, it felt the devastating blow.
"A fortuitous circumstance occurred to bring in the needed help in weathering the fire disaster, according to Moore. The company recruited David Miller, Sr., an operator of high reputation and proven skill from Glendale, and the coming of Mr. Miller opened a new era in the company's operation.
"They are one of the big Douglas fir operations remaining today," concluded the 1983 article.
Sadly, it was only a few years before Moore Mill and Lumber Co. closed the mill, and in the process of being dismantled, the mill burned in 1987.
A 70-year resident of Bandon, Bert Cox, died Nov. 24 in Bandon at the age of 96.
After retiring from Moore Mill, Bert worked in the local cranberry bogs. He served in the U.S. Army, and earned the Pacific Defense and the Victory medals.
He is survived by one son, Calvin Cox of Bandon, and a daughter, Linda Denzel of Tampa, Fla. Another daughter, Kathy Moredock of Salem, died several years ago.
There will be no service.
People are reminded to get their vehicles decorated with festive Christmas lights for the annual lighted vehicle parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. in Old Town. The event is sponsored by the Greater Bandon Association, and those planning to enter are asked to start lining up around 4:30 near the gravel lot west of town.
As I was writing my column Sunday evening someone contacted me about 6:45 p.m. to say that at least five fire trucks and several police cars had gone south out of Bandon.
One poster on Facebook said they believed it was a house fire in the Bradley Lake area. But I have no details.
Long-time Bandon residents, Doug and Iva Kistner, celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary Nov. 28th, according to a Facebook post by their daughter Linda Kistner Clausen. Other siblings include Melissa, Carolyn, Teresa, Rocky and Christiaan. Congratulations to a neat couple!
If you notice a lot of activity in Old Town in the former Dave's TV building, on the corner of Second and Baltimore, it's the new owner, Tom Stadelman, busy renovating the building.
Tom has a lot of plans for the building, which has been vacant for several years. It was one of the first buildings to be constructed in the months after the Bandon Fire by Haga and Church, who operated a grocery store in the front and lived in the back. Later it was purchased by Jim Croxall and Sid Perry and operated by Jim as Croxall & Perry Grocery. Dave Elliott owned it for five decades, operating Dave's Radio & TV.
I am so glad to see Tom breathing new life into that corner of the street!
************************ I do not know the name of the buyer, but I understand an LLC has paid $2,050,000 for the Bandon Marina Inn, overlooking the waterfront on First Street, near the intersection of Delaware Avenue. The sale was said to have gone into escrow on Monday, Nov. 28th. It was owned by Lisa Schilling, who also owns the Laurel building on Highway 101, and recently sold the new parking lot property on the corner of First and Fillmore to the City of Bandon.
My "rain man" reported 9.66 inches of rain for November, compared to 7.33 inches for the same month last year. Rainfall for November 2020 was 9.43 inches; 3.05 inches for 2019; 7.01 inches for 2018, and 12.71 inches for 2017.
The City received the latest preliminary 2022 population estimates from Portland State University from July 1, which showed a population of 3,541 for Bandon. The revised population estimate for July 1, 2021, was 3,472, and the certified census figure for April 1, 2020, was 3,321. That's a two-year increase of 220 people.
Bandon was well represented on the Valley Coast Conference All-Star football team. Dylan Kamph was named to first team offense and first team defense as a lineman; Connor Devine was named first team linebacker and second team offense; Will Panagakis was named first team defensive back and received honorable mention as a quarterback; and Stealth Franklin was named to the second team as a linebacker. Receiving honorable mention were Ben Brown, Colton Siewell, Eli Freitag, Brandon Wilson and Logan Knapp.
All I could think of when I read about a move to change the name of Lane County to "Kalapuya County" was: what next? It seems that General Joseph Lane, after whom Lane County was named, was said to have supported slavery during the Civil War. (Oops probably not allowed to say that, either). And now there is a group of people who want the name changed. But there's a catch: in accordance with the county charter, a name change has to be approved by Lane County voters. However, the Board of Commissioners do have the option of renouncing Joseph Lane and selecting a different Lane or no person at all to honor.
This isn't the first time the issue of renaming has come up in Lane County.
"Racist roots have prompted the renaming of buildings, streets and more across the country in recent years, including at the University of Oregon," according to an article in the Register-Guard.
It's hard for me to wrap my mind around this continued cancel culture, which seems to have evolved in the last couple of years. Let's say another Lane is chosen for Lane County .... and a few years from now, another group decides he or she is not fit to honor. Where does it end? As for me, I watched the "civil war" game between Oregon and Oregon State and never once thought about the Civil War. I "woke" up and enjoyed the game ....
