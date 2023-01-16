The headline on an editorial in the May 27, 1937, Western World read: "The Other Side of Bandon," and told the story of what the library meant to the people of the community who were still reeling from the disastrous fire a few months earlier.
"If a library is an index to the character of a town's people, Bandon may rest assured that in the struggle for culture and enlightenment its people are not far in arrears; in fact it is safe to guess that no small town in the entire country situated as Bandon is, and that has gone through anything near in comparison of Bandon's disastrous experience, is much in the lead.
"After losing one of the most complete, and most thoroughly catalogued libraries in the fire - the combined efforts of the community for over 20 years - it is supposed that people of a town like this would be quite discouraged and would forget about such thing as books and libraries until they had at least a goodly share of creature comforts restored to them. Strange as it may seem, one of the first necessities in the community, following the establishment of a community soup kitchen, was a library. The state librarian brought a nucleus of several hundred books and a tent (first photo) that was used to shelter the reading matter and as a place to dish it out.
"That was only six months ago. Today Bandon again has a real library. A room in the temporary WPA city hall provides the space, and Miss F. Amelia Henry (standing in front of the tent), who has been librarian since the local institution started, has given her time and effort to reestablish it. (You can see what once served as the library in the second picture, at the far south end, where it had it own door into the small library. This photo was taken after it had been purchased as a restaurant/bar known as The Old City Hall. Today it is the home of the Bandon History Museum).
"Without thought of compensation she started again from scratch and with the aid of the Bandon Women's Civic Club, the American Legion and Auxiliary and other civic and patriotic organizations, Bandon already has a very creditable institution. In April it had 557 visitors which means an average of more than 18 every day in the month.
"Books for Bandon Library since the fire have come from people in all parts of the country. Among the most ardent contributors, for instance, are two ladies in New York, Miss Mary Moore and Miss Helen Kittredge, who travel in all parts of the world in church missionary work. They have already sent 48 books, most of which cover subjects concerning the countries in which they have traveled, and they are constantly on the lookout for new volumes that will be outstanding additions to the local library. Communities all through Oregon have contributed books, as have juvenile organizations in the city of Portland, and daily more and more are being added to the shelves.
"There is much satisfaction in the material progress that is being made in the rehabilitation of Bandon, but the advance on the spiritual side of life is of even greater gratification and speaks more highly of the quality of citizenship that remains loyal to the fire-razed little city by the sea."
