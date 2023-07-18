An item on the front page of the June 21, 1928, Western World was headlined "Bank of Bandon (first photo) Has New Burglar Alarm."
"A tool dropped to the floor, any pounding or drilling on the vault, any heat applied to the door or any wires clipped will provide a warm, but rather noisy, reception for the first burglar who tries to gain entrance to the Bank of Bandon outside orthodox banking hours. Provision is also being made to take care of day-time robbers, but after a slightly different fashion.
"The Alert Alarm, as the device is known to the trade, is an ingenious mechanism which makes a successful bank robbery almost impossible. The alarm has microphone attachments which record any tapping on the vault and will start the bell outside the bank. If the yegg so much as kicks over a chair or drops a tool it is time for him to make a hurried departure.
"A time clock inside the vault switches off the microphone so that ordinary noises of the day will not disturb the system, and at the same time turns on all the daytime protective devices."
The following week's paper carries a story about an unsuccessful bank entrance, saying "someone who didn't read last week's Western World, or who questioned the authenticity of the article, tried to enter the bank, apparently bent on robbery Saturday night.
"A hole was cut through the panel of the door leading into the bank. A small hand could easily have reached through the hole and turned the door knob, but instead the small hand turned the inside lock, and probably becoming confused decided to give it up as a bad job."
Later in the evening, a 75-year-old newsboy discovered the hole, and told others how accommodating the bank was because he was able to push the paper through the hole, rather than having to bend down and shove it under the door. And that's how bank officials discovered the attempted robbery.
The second picture tells of Prosper being a bustling mill town. The industry of the place is the Prosper Mill company, according to the January 1924 Western World. The mill operates two steamers, the Brooklyn and the Elizabeth, which run regularly to San Francisco, carrying lumber from the mill.
"Prosper is quite a little settlement all to itself. Besides the mill, there is a large general store, conducted by the company, boarding house, eating house and quite a number of residences, occupied by married men employed at the mill. Several boats give mail, passenger and freight service up and down the river. There is a good grade school, which is attended by the young people of the community and in charge of several teachers.
"The mill was built twenty years ago and has operated practically continuously since it was established. The average cut is about 20,000,000 feet of lumber a year.
"The logging camp of the company is located on the upper Coquille river and the logs are towed down to the mill. About 60 men are employed at the camp and about 50 men at the mill."
The third picture is of the Favorite, which was one of the few vessels still plying the river in 1930.
"The friendly whistle of the passenger and freight boats upon the Coquille river will soon be a thing of the past. With the sale of the Hope (or Hone) to the Clausen Bros, to be used as a private freight boat and the sale of the Imperial to a company in Portland by the Hermann Bros., it leaves only the Favorite, which is rumored will discontinue as soon as the Riverton schools close this spring. The Imperial has been conditioned to make the trip to Portland, and is at present waiting till weather conditions will permit a venture. The local tug will assist her to the Columbia river."
--------------------------
I learned this week that a 58-year-old Bandon woman, Kathleen McCusker (who also went by KayeLynn) jumped to her death from the second story window of her home at 218 13th Street late last Thursday afternoon. Since moving to Bandon seven or eight years ago, Ms. McCusker appeared to have serious mental issues, having had confrontations with a number of Bandon residents (including this writer) and at least one Bandon business, who had her arrested after she had been trespassed, but returned to the business.
Before moving to Bandon from Lewes, Delaware, she was reportedly a licensed physical therapist in Delaware, Pennsylvania and Vermont.
--------------------------
Coast Community Health Center has a new Chief Executive Officer. Board chairman J.J. McLeod announced that Edward Larsen has been hired to replace Melissa Cribbins, who has been serving in the position since the shakeup which resulted in the long-time administrator Linda Maxon and the board parting ways.
Larsen has extensive experience in health care and was formerly the Chief Operations Officer and Chief Information Officer at Heritage Health in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He has a bachelor's degree in information systems from the University of Phoenix, and an MBA from California Coast University.
Coast posted recently that they are not taking new patients until Sept. 1 at the Bandon clinic, but are accepting new patients at their Port Orford clinic.
--------------------------
Bandon will soon have a sushi restaurant in Old Town. Archie Garrett, owner of Wilson's Market, and Damon Weatherill, owner of the building just west of Bandon Baking Company and across from The Minute Cafe and the Continuum Center, will be opening Bandon Sushi, plans for which are currently underway in Weatherill's building.
--------------------------
Most people have probably noticed the new crosswalk just east of Freedom Graphics, which will link the city's proposed parking lot below City Hall to Old Town. City Manager Dan Chandler told the council last week that the state will be installing a blinking light at the crosswalk, much like the light at the Ninth Street crossing.
--------------------------
Colleen Welch, a resident of Tish A Tang lane, recently attended the May 25 Bandon Planning Commission meeting, and said she had concerns with the discussion on ADU's (Accessory Dwelling Units).
"There was a fair amount of discussion about the changes allowing ADUs would bring to Bandon. Many comments focused on neighborhood quality and expressed that ADUs would negatively impact neighborhoods. I can understand that concern but would ask it to be balanced with the negative impacts NOT addressing the housing issue in our community would have. If we do not build adequate workforce housing, Bandon will not have workers. Part of the charm of living here is our unique businesses and restaurants. We currently have several buildings that are vacant, and businesses reducing their hours due to lack of staff. We've all probably experienced the frustration of going to a business during their regular operating hours only to find a sign on the door saying 'Sorry, closed due to staff shortage.' This is not going to improve without significant investments in workforce housing. Imagine not having our hospital available for emergencies or minor procedures because of a lack of qualified nurses. Our schools vacant or diminished when families and teaches can't afford to live here. Having to drive to Coos Bay for groceries, haircuts, veterinary care and other everyday goods and services. Programs at the Barn or Sprague theater ceasing because there is no one to put them on.
"There seems to be a notion that we can prevent Bandon from changing. this is completely unrealistic. Communities change, either through action or inaction. It is up to us to decide which path is in the best interests for the long-term viability of Bandon. Personally, I chose to relocate here for retirement not only for the natural beauty of the area, but also for the services the town offered. If we lost the people who are responsible for providing the services it really doesn't matter what our neighborhood density is, the resulting change will not be positive."
