In 1928, the Bank of Bandon became the first local bank to install a burglar alarm. The alarm was made to go off with any effort to enter the vault.

 Photos contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

An item on the front page of the June 21, 1928, Western World was headlined "Bank of Bandon (first photo) Has New Burglar Alarm."

"A tool dropped to the floor, any pounding or drilling on the vault, any heat applied to the door or any wires clipped will provide a warm, but rather noisy, reception for the first burglar who tries to gain entrance to the Bank of Bandon outside orthodox banking hours. Provision is also being made to take care of day-time robbers, but after a slightly different fashion.

