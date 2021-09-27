The headline in the June 20, 1913, Bandon Recorder, read: "New Boat on River Run. Capt. Willard's Fine New Boat Will Commence Run About July 4th." The article refers to the Charm, which is pictured during one of its many visits to the Bandon harbor.
"Captain O.R. Willard, who has been on the Coquille river for a number of years and who has been running the gasoline boat Wolverine between Marshfield and Bandon, will soon have another craft, the Charm, on the run and the Wolverine will be used as an excursion boat. The new boat is being built by Hermann Bros., near Prosper and will be given her maiden trip about the Fourth of July.
"The boat is 80 feet long and was designed by W.H. Curtis of Portland. She is built to carry 65 people in the cabin, 75 on the upper deck and 30 aft. The boat is being equipped with a one hundred horsepower Gorham gasoline engine and will have a separate electric lighting plant on board. The wheelhouse will be modern and will be equipped with the latest automobile control steering wheel. There is a passageway through the center of the boat and an electric piano will be installed in the ladies cabin. In addition to this, the parlors will be fitted up with easy chairs, writing tables, etc.,
"The new boat will take the run of the steamer Coquille and will meet all trains from Marshfield and Myrtle Point. The steamer Coquille will take the run the Wolverine now has."
I also turned to Ernie Osborne's book, "Wooden Ships and Master Craftsmen," for a bit more information about the Charm. Ernie spells Herman with one "n" which is probably correct, and he says the boat was 75 feet long.
In describing the Charm, Osborne says "She and the boats of her rival lines on the river were involved in a series of altercations which caused the suspension of five licenses at one time and later another." The other boats, to which Osborne refers, were owned by the Panter family.
He adds: "Her original 100 horsepower gas engine was eventually replaced with a ninety horsepower diesel engine. With the advent of the truck industry, she was sold to the Shaver Transportation Company and became a boom boat on the Columbia River."
One historian said the boat was scrapped in 1933, but Osborne said "there is undocumented evidence, however, that she was afloat until the mid-1940s."
The second photo is of the Yockey Electric building, which had its grand opening in April of 1956. The building, on Fillmore Avenue, is now home to Reese Electric.
"The new building faces on Fillmore Avenue, opposite the Bandon city library, a block south of Bandon's main thoroughfare.
"Measuring 32x60 feet, the pumice block structure has concrete slab floor and heavy, steel-reinforced footings adequate to carry a second floor if desired in the future.
"Dow-Conn-Struction of Bandon was the contracting firm.
"The modern building's area includes display space for appliances and other merchandise, office space, stock room and truck space.
"Another 'first' for Bandon is Yockey's complete line of phonograph records, featuring Columbia, Decca, RCA and Mercury.
"This, 1956, is the fifth year of business in Bandon for Ralph Yockey, proprietor, who with his family came here in August 1951 from Klamath Falls. Yockey first managed George's Electric for Geo. Kronenberg, later buying him out.
"Unique in local buildings is Yockey Electric's 'water roof' installed by L.R. Waggoner of Coos-Curry Roofing. A 4-inch layer of water is carried on the roof at all times, Yockey said."
Years later, he was joined in the business by his son-in-law, Melvin Borgard, who with his wife, Nadine, continued to operate Yockey Electric for a number of years.
Since I lived across the highway and just east of the business, and was in high school at the time, I was one of their best customers ... for record albums, especially 45s.
Although I am not sure that the horse-drawn wagon you see in the third picture was delivering milk, it was the closest I could find to illustrate an ad I found in the March 25, 1915, Recorder, advertising a new milk route for the city. The picture would have been taken looking due north down Alabama from what is now the Masonic building, and the horse and buggy would be in front of the former Olivia's Cottage, which is now a florist shop.
"You can now get high quality fresh milk delivered daily at your door at six cents for single quarts, five cents in two-quart lots. Watch for the wagon! Make arrangements with the driver to become a permanent customer. We guarantee satisfaction at the lowest possible price. Seaside Dairy, Chris Richerts, proprietor. Phone Farmers 19; Richville, Oregon.
Pretty sure Richert does not end in an "s" and my guess is that Richville was Richert's dairy, which I believe was up Two Mile.
So many people have been asking about Michelle Greenway, whose husband Mike posted last week that she had COVID and was in ICU, fighting for her life. Many know Michelle from Verizon, where she worked. I got to know her when she worked at Bandon True Value, and at the nursery business they owned just south of town some years ago.
Mike's last post said "Thank you all for your thoughts. She is showing slight improvements but still has a long road ahead of her."
The Greenways own GreenScapes, a local landscaping business and live in Coquille.
We are all praying that she will be better soon.
Just when it looked like students were returning to in-person learning and sporting events were being held, reality struck the Coquille School District. On Sept. 14, Supt. Tim Sweeney sent a letter to patrons of the district explaining that over the last couple of days they had seen a concerning trend of COVID cases in the school district.
"Since Monday, we have had multiple staff members test positive as well as more than a half dozen students. These cases appeared in multiple buildings; but at the moment much of the concern is focused on our high school football team where at least four members of that program have tested positive.
"Sadly, our staff and community are also dealing with loved ones that are ill from COVID and fighting for their lives. For one of our staff members, their spouse did not survive their battle with the virus. These are trying times for all of us here in Coquille," said the superintendent.
He said that within the next few days he would be meeting with the school board, administrators and leadership teams to plan out their next steps. "Our goal from the beginning has been to keep our schools open to every student, every school day. That is still our goal."
But three days later, on Sept. 17, he sent another letter, explaining "Sadly, this is not the letter I was hoping to send out this afternoon.
"Between the end of the school board meeting on Sept. 16 and this morning, Sept. 17 at 10, we have had more cases at Coquille Junior/Senior High - this time in both the girls soccer and volleyball programs."
As a result, the district decided to close the junior/senior high "so that the current outbreak can run its course. We will switch from in-person learning to distance learning for the time being only at Coquille Junior/Senior High," said Sweeney.
Also, because of the number of verified cases in the sports program, they also suspended all athletics for the high school and junior high during the shutdown.
Sweeney said in-person school would resume on Monday, Oct.11.
The district is to be commended for their honesty in letting the public know what they are experiencing.
On the same subject, it is interesting that a recent article in the Eugene Register-Guard had a detailed story about the many outbreaks in Lane County, especially among assisted living facilities. They named the facilities and the number of COVID cases in each.
Hard to figure out why that same information is not forthcoming in Coos County, or maybe we just don't know where to look.
I know this is probably a long shot, but I am wondering if any of my readers are still in contact with Terry and Susie Mazzotta, who were the young couple rescued in a boating accident nearly 50 years ago on the Bandon bar. Bill McNeil, who was on the boat piloted by his father, Hugh, would really like to make contact with them, and I promised him I would help. Jim Wise piloted the other boat and was accompanied by Ernie Osborne. Together they saved five people.
At that time the Mazzottas lived on Elmira Avenue and were probably in their 20s. At any rate, if you do know how to reach them, let me know.
All five of the courses at Bandon Dunes made the top 15 list of America's Greatest Public Courses, which appeared recently in Golf Digest. Pacific Dunes was number two; Bandon Dunes was seventh; Old MacDonald was 12th; Bandon Trails was 13th and the Sheep Ranch was 15th.
Pebble Beach continued to grab the number one spot.
There's nothing an ardent golfer loves more than coming to the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort ... where he or she can play five of the top courses in the country!
You probably saw the movers at the late Fred Carleton's law office in recent days; the property has been sold to Heidi Sause, and the law office, now owned by Fred's partner Shala McKenzie Kudlac, has moved into another building owned by Sause, which also houses a quilt shop, just west of Face Rock Creamery.
People were also surprised recently to see that the fencing around the gravel lot across from the Port's Old Town Marketplace building had been removed.
The city entered into an agreement with the property owner Fred Gernandt, with assistance from the Port, to pay him $10,000 for a three-month lease, which gives the two entities time to work on the long-term parking issues in the Old Town area.
At the time when we entered into the agreement, we still believed the Cranberry Festival was "a go," but after we executed the short-term contract, it was canceled.
You'd certainly never know it by looking at her, but one of our longest serving city councilors, Geri Procetto, celebrated her 90th birthday Saturday with a small gathering of friends (all vaccinated) at her home, hosted by her daughter, Trish.
I often tell her she's my inspiration ....
